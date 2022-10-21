BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's soccer team returns home for its final regular season non-conference matchup against Drexel on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Ulrich Field Complex. The Mountain Hawks are 3-7-3 and still unbeaten at home, and the Dragons are 5-3-6. In its last three games, Drexel has tied Monmouth, Penn and Hofstra.

