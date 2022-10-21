ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks to Travel to Bucknell for Final Game of the Regular Season

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After clinching a Patriot League tournament berth in their 3-1 win over American last Saturday, the Mountain Hawks will travel to Lewisburg, Pa. for their final game over the regular season. Lehigh will take on Bucknell on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, with streaming video on ESPN+.
LEWISBURG, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh to Host Drexel in Last Non-Conference Regular Season Game

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's soccer team returns home for its final regular season non-conference matchup against Drexel on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Ulrich Field Complex. The Mountain Hawks are 3-7-3 and still unbeaten at home, and the Dragons are 5-3-6. In its last three games, Drexel has tied Monmouth, Penn and Hofstra.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Drop Patriot League Match to Lafayette

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh volleyball team suffered a 3-1 loss (21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-25) to Lafayette in The Rivalry presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall on Sunday evening. The Mountain Hawks are now 12-11 overall and 3-8 in Patriot League play while the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Women To Host Annual Invitational Beginning Monday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh women's golf team will close out its fall campaign as the Mountain Hawks host the Lehigh Invitational, Monday and Tuesday on the Grace Course at Saucon Valley Country Club. Sixteen teams will be participating in the 36-hole, two-day event which will cap Lehigh's fall season.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Grover Leads Mountain Hawks on Day One of Lehigh Invitational

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Junior Meghna Grover shot two over par 74 Monday as the Lehigh women's golf team battled cool, drizzly conditions on day one of the Lehigh Invitational on the Grace Course at Saucon Valley Country Club. The Mountain Hawks shot 321 Monday and sit in 10th place in the 16-team field.
BETHLEHEM, PA

