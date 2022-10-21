Read full article on original website
5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns
5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?
If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How […]
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
See Inside ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Spectacular Real-Life Ranch [Pictures]
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner doesn't just live the ranch life when he's on the set of the hit Paramount Network show. When he's away from the set in Montana, the Oscar-winning actor lives in rural luxury in his real life on a spectacular 160-acre ranch in Colorado that rivals anything his TV character, John Dutton, has ever experienced.
A woman hired a private investigator after waiting months for a tiny home she'd paid $46,000 for but never received
A woman hired a private investigator after waiting months for her tiny home to be delivered. She discovered the Holy Ground Tiny Houses founder didn't have any assets in his name, NBC reported. Matt Sowash promised buyers tiny homes, but has filed for bankruptcy, court records show. A woman resorted...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Utah
The United States has thousands of lakes scattered across all 50 states, so there are lake getaways for every kind of wanderer. From the world’s largest freshwater lake, Lake Superior, which borders three states and one Canadian province, to North America’s largest alpine lake, stunning Lake Tahoe on the California–Nevada border, to the cleanest lake in the US, Crater Lake in Oregon, America is home to some of the world’s most beautiful and record-setting lakes.
cntraveler.com
An Epic Train Journey Through the American Southwest
There’s something truly extraordinary about train travel. Perhaps it’s the way time slows down as you venture past an ever-changing landscape, traversing historic routes taken by great explorers of the past. Or maybe it’s the sense of adventure you feel upon boarding, beautifully juxtaposed by the deep relaxation of watching the world go by from your window. The best part of train travel is choosing a route that allows you to discover some of the most enchanting corners of the country—a route like Rocky Mountaineer’s Rockies to the Red Rocks.
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
The Horrific Story of a Colorado State University Alum’s 1984 Abduction
Colorado State University boasts an impressive group of alumni — including champion biathlete and veterinarian Kari Swenson. According to TheCinemaholic, Swenson graduated from CSU in 1990, six years after surviving a horrific abduction. Here's what happened. Meet Kari Swenson. TheCinemaholic reports that Swenson, born in 1961, grew up enjoying...
veranda.com
This Yellowstone Club Ski Hideaway Captures the Golden Light of the Rockies
When Suzanne Tucker was approached by longtime clients about creating a family getaway at Yellowstone Club, the private ski and golf community in Big Sky, Montana, her immediate response was, “I love doing mountain houses!” Indeed they suit her: The San Francisco–based designer is well-known for creating interiors with evocative visual and textural layers that make brilliant use of natural materials and light, both of which are in high supply in the open, elevated terrain of the American West. And her clients made clear they wanted copious amounts of both.
Gravel cycling is a growing sport across rural southern Arizona
As the popularity of gravel cycling skyrockets around the world, the previously grassroots Midwestern sport has found a home in southern Arizona. Gravel cycling, also called gravel grinding or just gravel, has come into prominence in recent years and is essentially off-road cycling on primarily dirt and gravel roads. People...
The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail
The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
