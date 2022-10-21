ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
thecheyennepost.com

Fatal Crash Near Laramie

On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
LARAMIE, WY
wyo4news.com

Shooting in Laramie County leads to one dead

UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m. on 10-25-22, detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and no arrest has been made at this time. The subject of the investigation will be identified once it is deemed that doing so will not compromise an ongoing investigation. The identity of the deceased will continue to be withheld pending the completion of the notification process to next of kin. Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Fatal crash north of Laramie claims life of Wyoming resident

October 21, 2022 – On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver...
LARAMIE, WY
CBS Denver

Woman found after overnight search in Fort Collins

Fort Collins police and Larimer County Search and Rescue have located a 21-year-old who did not come home after a night alone at bars. She was found safe on Tuesday morning.The woman had been out in Old Town Fort Collins alone at several bars. She was seen sleeping near Oak Street Plaza at 10 p.m. Monday, appearing disoriented. Her keys, ID, phone and other personal items were turned in to staff at a bar at 11:20 p.m. Monday. When officers brought the items to the woman's house, they were told she never came home. Surveillance footage showed the woman getting a ride downtown and going to several bars by herself.Authorities had been concerned for the woman's safety in part because of the cold temperatures overnight.CBS News Colorado is no longer including the woman's name or photo since she was found.
FORT COLLINS, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/21/22–10/24/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds

CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Albany County crash leaves one dead, one injured

CASPER, Wyo. — A two-vehicle wreck in Albany County on Thursday morning has left one person dead and another injured, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred when the driver of a Toyota Rav-4, headed northbound on US-30, possibly suffered a medical episode that caused his vehicle to accelerate to a high speed.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/24/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearance:. Joshua Emmitt Rodriguez, 34 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

3 Cats, 2 Birds Die in Cheyenne House Fire

Three cats and two birds died in a Saturday house fire in Cheyenne, according to Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 600 block of E. 19th Street at 1:09 p.m. "When units arrived two minutes later, firefighters found the homeowner...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Larimer County Deputies Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man

A Larimer County Deputy Sheriff shot and killed a man who was allegedly coming at him with a knife on Friday night. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. Fort Collins Police Services is managing the release of information on the case and the Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
K2 Radio

Check Out This Home Outside Of Laramie With Yellowstone “Dutton” Vibes

If you're a fan of Yellowstone, you'll love this house outside of Laramie that is for sale at the low, low price of $1,150,000!. I like to think this home has some Dutton family home vibes to it, while also being a cabin-style of home. I also know, it's not a ranch, and it doesn't look spot-on like the Dutton family home, but, with a little imagination and a fire pit with chairs out front, you'll be sipping on whiskey and making big plans in no time!
LARAMIE, WY
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins man sentenced in fatal DUI crash

A Fort Collins man behind the wheel of a drunk driving crash that killed a person and injured another was sentenced 18 months in prison. Benjamin Eisenberg pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by DUI and a host of reckless driving counts. He was arrested in February after he rear-ended a vehicle, sending both vehicles off the road and killing driver Alana Thomas of Fort Collins and injuring a passenger. At sentencing, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the judge said the fatal crash was not an “accident or a mistake” but was the result of Eisenberg’s “conscious choices.” For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Fort Collins police looking for missing woman last seen alone

Fort Collins police crews are searching for a 21-year-old woman who did not come home after a night out at bars Monday night.Winter Ryan was out in Old Town Fort Collins alone at several bars. She was seen sleeping near Oak Street Plaza at 10 p.m. Monday, appearing disoriented. Her keys, ID, phone and other personal items were turned in to staff at a bar at 11:20 p.m. Monday. When officers brought the items to Ryan's house, they were told she never came home. Surveillance footage shows Ryan getting a ride downtown and going to several bars by herself. Police have checked with local hospitals and shelters for her, but they say she is not at any of them. Police say they are especially concerned about her given last night's freezing temperatures. She is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, and has long brown hair and was wearing a white hoodie under a black jacket with ripped jeans and light-colored shoes. FCPS has called in the Larimer County Search and Rescue team to help in their search. Anyone with info on where Ryan may be is asked to call Fort Collins Police at 970-221-6540 and press 7.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy