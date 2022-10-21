Read full article on original website
thecheyennepost.com
Fatal Crash Near Laramie
On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
Police investigate crash that hospitalized 2
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 p.m. Monday at US 91 near Tyhee Road north of Chubbuck. The post Police investigate crash that hospitalized 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
wyo4news.com
Shooting in Laramie County leads to one dead
UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m. on 10-25-22, detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and no arrest has been made at this time. The subject of the investigation will be identified once it is deemed that doing so will not compromise an ongoing investigation. The identity of the deceased will continue to be withheld pending the completion of the notification process to next of kin. Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80, chain law in effect on some Wyoming highways in wake of storm
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting hazardous travel conditions on some Wyoming highways on Monday morning in the wake of a weekend snowstorm. In southeast Wyoming, a black ice advisory is in effect on Interstate 80 in the Arlington area, WYDOT reports as of 9:05...
wyo4news.com
Fatal crash north of Laramie claims life of Wyoming resident
October 21, 2022 – On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver...
Woman missing in Fort Collins found safe
Fort Collins Police Services says a woman who went missing on Monday night has been found safe.
Woman found after overnight search in Fort Collins
Fort Collins police and Larimer County Search and Rescue have located a 21-year-old who did not come home after a night alone at bars. She was found safe on Tuesday morning.The woman had been out in Old Town Fort Collins alone at several bars. She was seen sleeping near Oak Street Plaza at 10 p.m. Monday, appearing disoriented. Her keys, ID, phone and other personal items were turned in to staff at a bar at 11:20 p.m. Monday. When officers brought the items to the woman's house, they were told she never came home. Surveillance footage showed the woman getting a ride downtown and going to several bars by herself.Authorities had been concerned for the woman's safety in part because of the cold temperatures overnight.CBS News Colorado is no longer including the woman's name or photo since she was found.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/21/22–10/24/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
BREAKING: Shooting reported in eastern Laramie County; investigation underway
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a shooting has occurred in eastern Laramie County today, Oct. 24. According to a Facebook post, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 4300 block of East I-80 Service Road. There are currently still...
oilcity.news
Florida man pleads guilty illegal transport of minor to minor to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo — A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday at a federal courthouse in Casper to transporting a 13-year-old girl he met online across state lines to engage in sexual activity defined as criminal under Wyoming law. Christopher S. Evans, aged 25 at the time, was arrested in March...
oilcity.news
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
oilcity.news
Albany County crash leaves one dead, one injured
CASPER, Wyo. — A two-vehicle wreck in Albany County on Thursday morning has left one person dead and another injured, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred when the driver of a Toyota Rav-4, headed northbound on US-30, possibly suffered a medical episode that caused his vehicle to accelerate to a high speed.
UPDATE: 1 Dead After Shooting in Laramie County, Suspect Detained
According to Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Kevin James, the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road is located about three miles east of the TA Travel Center near Burns, not near Archer as Google Maps indicates. UPDATE:. One person was killed and another was detained after...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/24/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearance:. Joshua Emmitt Rodriguez, 34 –...
3 Cats, 2 Birds Die in Cheyenne House Fire
Three cats and two birds died in a Saturday house fire in Cheyenne, according to Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 600 block of E. 19th Street at 1:09 p.m. "When units arrived two minutes later, firefighters found the homeowner...
cowboystatedaily.com
Axes And Alcohol: Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Creating New Class Of Liquor License
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ace’s Range owners April Brimmer Kunz and her son, JB Kunz, want to be add alcohol sales to help bolster business at their indoor golf simulator in Cheyenne. Being allowed to serve liquor would be another contributing asset for their...
Larimer County Deputies Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
A Larimer County Deputy Sheriff shot and killed a man who was allegedly coming at him with a knife on Friday night. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. Fort Collins Police Services is managing the release of information on the case and the Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.
Check Out This Home Outside Of Laramie With Yellowstone “Dutton” Vibes
If you're a fan of Yellowstone, you'll love this house outside of Laramie that is for sale at the low, low price of $1,150,000!. I like to think this home has some Dutton family home vibes to it, while also being a cabin-style of home. I also know, it's not a ranch, and it doesn't look spot-on like the Dutton family home, but, with a little imagination and a fire pit with chairs out front, you'll be sipping on whiskey and making big plans in no time!
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins man sentenced in fatal DUI crash
A Fort Collins man behind the wheel of a drunk driving crash that killed a person and injured another was sentenced 18 months in prison. Benjamin Eisenberg pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by DUI and a host of reckless driving counts. He was arrested in February after he rear-ended a vehicle, sending both vehicles off the road and killing driver Alana Thomas of Fort Collins and injuring a passenger. At sentencing, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the judge said the fatal crash was not an “accident or a mistake” but was the result of Eisenberg’s “conscious choices.” For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Fort Collins police looking for missing woman last seen alone
Fort Collins police crews are searching for a 21-year-old woman who did not come home after a night out at bars Monday night.Winter Ryan was out in Old Town Fort Collins alone at several bars. She was seen sleeping near Oak Street Plaza at 10 p.m. Monday, appearing disoriented. Her keys, ID, phone and other personal items were turned in to staff at a bar at 11:20 p.m. Monday. When officers brought the items to Ryan's house, they were told she never came home. Surveillance footage shows Ryan getting a ride downtown and going to several bars by herself. Police have checked with local hospitals and shelters for her, but they say she is not at any of them. Police say they are especially concerned about her given last night's freezing temperatures. She is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, and has long brown hair and was wearing a white hoodie under a black jacket with ripped jeans and light-colored shoes. FCPS has called in the Larimer County Search and Rescue team to help in their search. Anyone with info on where Ryan may be is asked to call Fort Collins Police at 970-221-6540 and press 7.
