Read full article on original website
Related
Yes kids, your mom was on the football team
Back in the fall of 2006, Hughesville was in the midst of a decade-plus run of football success. Rick Reichner served as the assistant coach, then head coach from 1997-2010, and over that span the Spartans racked up a record of 107-48. While the expectations were also high for the ’06 team, they knew they were missing one crucial element: kicker. One day at school, after the season had already...
CMU Student Athletes Visit Students at Tope Elementary
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — We’re always told children are the future — and its important for us to take the time to invest in them. As part of their plan to engage with the community, Colorado Mesa University had their student athletes visit Tope Elementary today, to chat with students. This morning, more than […]
Spotlight on Poudre High School Football Team
Currently there are several Wellington kids who are on the Poudre Football team. This team is off to one of its best starts in many years. They are 5-1 and rocking it right now. Most of this team is made up of Wellington boys. The picture attached is the Wellington group of Seniors on this team. They have all played together since 7th grade and are doing amazing.
Comments / 0