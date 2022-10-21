The proliferation of AI-powered computing solutions along with the increasing number of game and movie streaming platforms has pushed the Internet bandwidth requirements to new heights in the past 5 years, to the point where the total data flux around the world now measures around 1 petabit per second. We are seeing a shift towards 2.5 and even 10 GbE speeds and the limits of the good old optical fiber cables could soon be reached. What if the cables are not the problem, though? Scientists from the Technical University of Denmark managed to achieve 1.84 petabit per second data transfer speeds over a regular optical fiber cable, but in combination with a photonic chip. That is almost double the planetary bandwidth over a single cable.

