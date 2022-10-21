Read full article on original website
Why Low-Code Won’t Replace Software Engineers Just Yet
I Am A Software Engineer. Will I Be Replaced By AI In The Future?. Damn, Github’s Copilot is good. But don’t panic. The chances of you being replaced by AI are quite slim. Why Low-Code & AI Won’t Replace Software Engineers Just Yet. Back in 2017, GitHub’s...
Want to Create Data Circuit Breakers with Airflow? Here's How!
I’m a huge fan of Apache Airflow and how the open source tool enables data engineers to scale data pipelines by more precisely orchestrating workloads. But what happens when Airflow testing doesn’t catch all of your bad data? What if “unknown unknown” data quality issues fall through the cracks and affect your Airflow jobs?
aiexpress.io
Create synthetic data for computer vision pipelines on AWS
Amassing and annotating picture information is among the most resource-intensive duties on any pc imaginative and prescient challenge. It will possibly take months at a time to totally accumulate, analyze, and experiment with picture streams on the stage you want as a way to compete within the present market. Even after you’ve efficiently collected information, you continue to have a continuing stream of annotation errors, poorly framed photographs, small quantities of significant information in a sea of undesirable captures, and extra. These main bottlenecks are why artificial information creation must be within the toolkit of each fashionable engineer. By creating 3D representations of the objects we need to mannequin, we will quickly prototype algorithms whereas concurrently gathering reside information.
Advances In Imaging Technologies Provide Exciting Possibilities, But Can Computation Keep Up?
One of the most exciting frontiers in technology in recent years has been advanced imaging in diverse fields from medicine to media and automotive to astronomy. This comes from the marriage of new imaging hardware and rapidly advancing computing technologies that allow for the processing of more and more complex and intensive data, which in turn allows for new and exciting applications.
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Agriculture Online
Tech companies hone in on carbon measurement
A keystone of carbon markets and how they work is the measurement of soil data. Today, there are nearly as many technology companies claiming to deliver solutions to measure carbon as there are programs for farmers to choose. The businesses run the spectrum from start-ups with prototypes or pilot programs...
Football Data Analysis Using Machine Learning Models Can Potentially Boost Throw-Ins!
In the era of fast-rising interest in big data, data analysis and artificial intelligence, football stakeholders are also looking to machine learning to enhance the success of football throw-ins. Implementing the best analytical strategy on football data not only improves players’ performance but can also save costs for club investors.
Proof-of-Stake vs Proof-of-Work vs Proof-of-Time: What’s the Difference?
Consensus algorithms are the protocols that govern how a blockchain is secured and how transactions are validated within the network. Bitcoin is well known for its Proof-of-Work algorithm that requires users to set up large mining rigs, while Proof-of-Stake is known for its token staking system. Proof-of-Time is another algorithm that looks at a user's reputation and time within the network, amongst other factors.
aiexpress.io
Adept AI Labs discusses new foundation model at Oracle CloudWorld
Basis fashions are on the vanguard of innovation in synthetic intelligence (AI) at this time, offering new alternatives that have been merely not doable even just a few years in the past. At Oracle CloudWorld 2022, Adept AI Labs, mentioned a brand new basis mannequin the startup just lately developed for enabling actions on pc programs.
Electrovaya Is Scaling Production On Some Of The Safest, Longest-Lasting Lithium-Ion Batteries On The Market To Help Economies Meet Clean Energy Goals
Batteries and other electricity storage technologies are key to making the transition away from fossil fuels possible. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), meeting the world’s climate and renewable energy goals will require approximately 10,000 gigawatt hours of energy storage technology, including batteries. To help the world meet...
petapixel.com
Topaz Video AI ‘Rebuilt’ to Improve Enhancement and Stabilization
Topaz has released Video AI v3.0, which it claims is a wholly rebuilt version of the software that features a new stabilization model, smarter workflows, and improved video enhancement capabilities. Topaz Video AI is a video enhancement software that specializes in deinterlacing, upscaling, and motion interpolation. The company says that...
An Overview of OAuth Fundamentals and Flows
OAuth2.0 is an open-standard authorization system that was published in 2010, with corporations like Google and Twitter quickly adopting it. It defines how various services may securely access data assets (through authentication) without revealing any credentials. This is sometimes referred to as delegated authorization. This helps with coarse-grained authorization by providing for limited and regulated access to certain APIs while creating apps.
Reconciling Tech and Ethics: Building a Shariah-Compliant Financial Ecosystem
A mere 25 million Bitcoin adopters generate a market capitalization of 375 billion dollars. There are more than 1 billion Muslim users on the internet. What would be the capitalization of a currency supported by as little as 3% of them? Almost double that of Bitcoin. But why does this...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
How to use Core Web Vitals & Google Pagespeed Insights to Improve Your Website
In my job I work on SEO and that means having a good website. With tools like Pagespeed Insights and the Core Web Vitals it’s possible to measure if your website is “good”. But how does that reflect on SEO? And more importantly; what do these metrics mean and how to use them to improve your website.
dronedj.com
Parrot, Drone Harmony partner for improved data collection missions
Two European UAV sector leaders have joined forces to permit Drone Harmony’s automated mission software to be used with ANAFI Ai aboard Parrot drones, improving data gathering performance on mapping and inspection flights. The partnership seeks to further strengthen the mapping, surveying, and inspection work of Parrot’s top-of-the-line, 4G-connected...
GameFi: DeFi Seeks to Monetize Blockchain Gaming
Years later, decentralized finance continues to reshape different industries, and the gaming industry is no exception. Popularly known for transforming the financial ecosystem, Decentralized Finance or DeFi, known by many, is now spreading its influence to the gaming industry. Over the last few years, the gaming industry has been booming...
Phys.org
New data transmission record set using a single laser and a single optical chip
An international group of researchers from Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden have achieved dizzying data transmission speeds and are the first in the world to transmit more than 1 petabit per second (Pbit/s) using only a single laser and a single optical chip.
