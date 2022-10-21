ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

bigislandnow.com

Christmas canoes and bows of holly: Kailua Kalikimaka Lighted Boat Parade seeks entries

Dust off those Christmas lights, don your deck with bows of holly and celebrate the season on the sea as part of a Kailua Village Kalikimaka tradition. The seventh annual Kailua Kalikimaka Lighted Boat Parade returns Dec. 11 to Kailua Bay. The parade starts at 6 p.m., following the Kokua Kailua monthly stroll and holiday concert. The Kailua Village Business Improvement District invites sailboats, powerboats, canoes and kayaks to be a part of the festive holiday celebration.
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Getting Tickets to Earth, Wind & Fire

New EventEarth, Wind & Fire is returning to Oahu for the first time in six years! Fans can get tickets beginning today. Concert Promoter Rick Bartalini joined Wake Up 2Day with more information.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
Robb Report

The Founders of Kona Coffee Are Selling Their Hillside Hawaii Mansion for $14.8 Million

Building a house on Hawaii’s rugged cliffs might prove challenging for some. But for one couple, the steep terrain of Oahu served as the perfect setting for a new oceanfront mansion.  Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter, the founders of Hawaii-based Kona Coffee Purveyors, bought a lot on the island in 2015 and decided to nestle their four-bedroom manse right into a hillside. In this way, the estate shares a much deeper connection to the land that surrounds it. Kind of like how Kona’s coffee beans share a closeness to the region in which they’re grown, apparently. After wrapping construction earlier this year,...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

For second day, HECO lifts call for conservation on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second day, Hawaiian Electric Company said customer conservation efforts on Hawaii Island helped the utility to avoid rolling power outages Friday night. The utility said several large generators were offline for maintenance or repairs. On Thursday night, conservation efforts also prevented the need for rolling...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Some say raised sidewalks in Kailua make the roads more dangerous

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many people driving through the Kailua area said the raised sidewalks are not serving their purpose instead they are making the roads more prone to accidents. “There are drivers that slow down so much that the car behind them don’t know they’re going down to...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

