The Antigo School District is kicking off its legacy mosaic mural project on Wednesday at the Antigo Middle School, and the community is invited to participate. “I’m excited about this project particularly because one of our goals as a school district is to increase self-belongingness.” Said Heather McCann, Antigo Middle School principal. “This project is different in that it not only encompasses all of the students and staff in our district, but the community as well.” ...

ANTIGO, WI ・ 14 MINUTES AGO