Read full article on original website
Related
Parents Magazine
Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School
It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
Antigo mosaic mural project kicks off Wednesday
The Antigo School District is kicking off its legacy mosaic mural project on Wednesday at the Antigo Middle School, and the community is invited to participate. “I’m excited about this project particularly because one of our goals as a school district is to increase self-belongingness.” Said Heather McCann, Antigo Middle School principal. “This project is different in that it not only encompasses all of the students and staff in our district, but the community as well.” ...
Essence
How HBCU Homecomings Cultivate The Feelings Of Family Reunions And Embody Black Joy
If you’ve never experienced a historically Black college and university (HBCU) homecoming, then just know it’s unlike any other. From old memories and matching jackets to bridging the gap between alumna and current students, homecoming is the time for full-fledged Black joy. For many, this season is just...
dctheaterarts.org
Theater J picks 7 playwrights to diversify portrayal of Jewishness on stage
Theater J, the nation’s largest and most prominent Jewish theater, announces the selection of seven Expanding the Canon commissioned playwrights who over the next two and a half years will create new full-length plays that thematically and visually center ethnically and racially diverse Jewish narratives. The program seeks to correct and broaden the historically limited portrayals of Jewishness on stages in the US and around the world.
triangletribune.com
Supplement classroom learning at home with tech for kids
Supplement classroom learning at home with tech for kids. When the school bell rings at the end of the day, the learning doesn’t need to stop. Some of the latest and greatest tech can get kids excited to expand their knowledge at home in ways that are fun, all while supporting and augmenting what happens in the classroom.
Interesting and Engaging Teaching Makes Learning Easier.
Students’ motivation in learning is influenced by how teachers instruct them. According to a study, pupils would enjoy studying more if they are in a good mood. The enjoyable learning process has a lot of advantages. ranging from the desire to study longer to accepting learning materials that are simple to understand (this fun learning can be done by increasing dopamine, endorphins, and oxygen in the brain.
These High School ‘Classics’ Have Been Taught For Generations – Are They on Their Way Out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of […]
Comments / 0