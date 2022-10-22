ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'First Army Of Looters': Vladimir Putin's Troops Spotted STEALING Washing Machine From Ukrainian Home

By Connor Surmonte
 2 days ago
Source: Mega

Vladimir Putin’s troops were spotted ransacking and stealing a washing machine from a Ukrainian home this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Aerial footage of the incident, which was captured by a Ukrainian drone, showed at least two Russian soldiers entering a damaged home before exiting with a washing machine.

Source: Mega

The pair slowly crossed the yard as they struggled to transport the appliance and were forced to take a short break before adjusting their grips on the machine and carrying it down a dirt road.

After reaching their military vehicle, the two soldiers are recorded lifting the washing machine into the back of the truck containing a large white “Z” spray painted along its exterior.

The “Z” serves as a pro-war symbol for the Russian army and, along with the letters “V” and “O,” is used to signify vehicles and buildings controlled by Putin and the Kremlin.

“The second army of the world – the first army of looters conducted a special operation to free a washing machine from its owners,” Ukraine’s Office of Strategic Communications said in a statement on Friday alongside the footage.

Source: Mega

“Every criminal will inevitably be punished,” they added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, footage of the two Russian soldiers looting a Ukrainian home comes weeks after Putin ordered the mobilization of at least 300,000 more troops into Ukraine.

Although Putin’s order was the biggest mobilization of soldiers yet since the war between Russia and Ukraine first began on February 24, the newly drafted soldiers are reportedly lacking supplies, food, and weaponry before being sent to the frontlines of the war.

In September, one video surfaced showing a female officer instructing new recruits to obtain tampons and maxi pads to use to treat potential bullet wounds and to insulate their boots.

Source: Mega

"Guys, don't laugh,” the commanding officer said in the video. “Ask your wives, girlfriends, and mothers for feminine pads. The cheapest ones. Plus, the cheapest tampons.”

“Do you know what tampons are for?” she continued. “You will insert them into bullet wounds and they will swell there. Cheap pads are used in military boots as insoles. Pads are necessary, cheap ones."

The officer also revealed the new recruits would “be given a uniform and armor” and “nothing else,” instructing them to obtain their own sleeping bags, travel mats, medicines, and tourniquets.

Following the mobilization of 300,000 more troops into Ukraine, thousands of young Russian men reportedly fled the country to avoid being drafted into the war. Other soldiers have been seen marching into Ukraine without shoes, clothes or guns.

Comments / 127

What Hump?
2d ago

Russia is a kleptocracy, after all. They take after their leader. He's stolen anything not nailed down. His serfs are doing the same. They probably need it to wash their uniform, singular, because aside from a rifle that's all the Russian military gave them before shipping them off to Ukraine.

Reply(11)
41
Tony Tone
2d ago

I read that soldiers didn't have clothes, shoe's this last time around.. I guess it's the soldiers who didn't wash for weeks . stealing washer puddin get off those gummies

Reply
8
seeme
2d ago

That's all they know how to do is steal. just like their coward leader.

Reply(5)
27
