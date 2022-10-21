ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Live updates: Kentucky basketball Blue-White Game

To benefit flood relief in Eastern Kentucky, the Kentucky men’s basketball team is holding its annual Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage in Pikeville. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus. Check here for the dedicated Twitter feed as we get a look at John Calipari’s...
LEXINGTON, KY

