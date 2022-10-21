Read full article on original website
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fine Dining Will Soon Return to Reunion Tower
Dallas’ Reunion Tower will reopen next spring with a new restaurant featuring steak, seafood, and plant-based options. This is the first time since before the pandemic that Reunion Tower will have a restaurant open. The previous restaurant, Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck, was at the top of Reunion Tower for 11 years before it was forced to close in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Dallas Tornado Inspires Teen to Start Nonprofit
Dallas experienced the most expensive tornado in Texas history on October 20, 2019. The twister ripped through buildings, turned roads into rubble, and uprooted the lives of many residents. From the destruction, one Dallas teen, Rishab Siddamshetty, learned the importance of financial literacy and has worked to share his knowledge...
Murdered Rapper Just One of Three Homicides in District 7
“The murder rate in my city is going up,” Antywon Dillard rapped just months before he was murdered. “S–t is tragic.”. Known socially in South Dallas and to his fans as BFG Strapp, Dillard, 22, made that declaration in front of Jerry’s Market on the corner of North Westmoreland and Bernal Drive.
Controversial Gun Club May Open in Dallas
A firearms and martial arts training facility with a name that continues to stir controversy might open up a location in Dallas. 88 Tactical, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, describes itself as an entertainment facility — part recreation center, part social club — and is set to open locations in 16 cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa, among others.
Mayor: Other Cities Should Help with Homeless & Vagrant Problem
Mayor Eric Johnson said Dallas should get other cities to assist with its homelessness and vagrancy problem, advocating for a more “regional” approach. During the annual State of Downtown event hosted by Downtown Dallas Inc. at the Moody Performance Hall, Johnson said many homeless and vagrant people whose last known address was outside of Dallas congregate inside the city because it provides them access to more resources.
Pickleball Takes Flight in Local Corporations
As pickleball becomes increasingly popular in North Texas, several companies have begun providing courts to their employees. In American Airlines’ upcoming expansion in Fort Worth, pickleball courts will be landing for staffers to make use of, as reported by The Dallas Express. Southwest Airlines has also built courts for...
Dallas Fire-Rescue Responds to Blaze at Vacant Home
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded Monday evening to a shed fire in Oak Cliff. Four fire trucks responded to the blaze at 2110 E. Overton Road including the Oak Cliff Fire Department. The property was vacant, and the house adjoining the shed was boarded up with wooden planks. “We thought it was...
The Family Place Partner Cards Are Back
The Family Place, a non-profit for domestic abuse survivors, is conducting its yearly Partner Card fundraiser from October 28 to November 6. Partner Cards cost $75 — the amount necessary to support a victim of domestic abuse for one night of safety. Partner Cards quickly pay for themselves. Over...
Under 1% of DISD Budget Earmarked for Classroom Supplies
The education-focused nonprofit Kids in Need Foundation surprised two Dallas ISD teachers on Wednesday with $1,000 each with which to buy school supplies for their classrooms. The lucky recipients were pre-K teacher Laurie McKenzie and 5th-grade math teacher Katherine Turck, both educators at Anne Frank Elementary School in North Dallas.
New Seafood Restaurant to Open in Fort Worth
Fort Worth will be home to a new seafood restaurant, Walloon’s, which is opening next summer in 2023. Owned by Marcus Paslay, the Fort Worth chef who runs Provender Hall, Piatello Italian Kitchen, and Clay Pigeon restaurant, Walloon’s is looking forward to serving coastal-southern delicacies in Paslay’s fourth restaurant launch.
Local Fire Station’s Rescue Named ‘Dog of the Year’
A Texas fire station dog won the ASPCA Dog of the Year Award. Clementine is a 3-year-old Catahoula/hound mix. She was relocated from a shelter in Louisiana to Cedar Hill, Texas, during Hurricane Ida in 2021. Captain Robert Moree from the Cedar Hill Fire Department adopted Clementine in October 2021...
Local Students Restore 1949 Tractor for Competition
Students from Dubiski Career High School in Grand Prairie recently spent more than 1,500 hours restoring a 70-year-old tractor for a national competition. The tractor, a 1949 Farmall M, was reportedly in poor condition as a result of being left uncovered in open-air weather. The students took apart and reassembled the machine.
Local PD Offers Tips on Avoiding Sun Glare Crashes
After a string of crashes recently due to sun glare, one Texas police department is hoping to alleviate this problem by offering tips to commuters, reports WFAA. The Celina Police Department, upon noticing an increase in traffic accidents due to sun glare, offered the following tips on its Facebook page to avoid crashing due to the sun coming up in the morning or going down in the evening:
Parolee Allegedly Guns Down Hospital Employees
Two hospital employees were gunned down in a senseless act of violence on Saturday morning that was allegedly perpetrated by an aggravated robbery parolee, according to a DPD news release. The shooting occurred inside the Methodist Dallas Medical Center in the 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m....
Local Landlord Creatively Seeks New Commercial Tenant
A North Texas landlord is experimenting with a novel way to find a retail tenant for his commercial property in Dallas. Local landlord Patrick Donlin purchased the storefront at 5440 East Grand Avenue in 2022 but has been unable to secure a long-term or permanent tenant for the property. Now he is toying with the idea of offering usage of the space for “free” as part of an experimental pop-up storefront.
TCU Tops Kansas State 38-28 to Remain Unbeaten
Texas Christian University trailed by 18 points just before halftime against Kansas State but overcame the biggest deficit this season to win 38-28 and stay unbeaten. TCU is now in sole control of the No. 1 spot in Big 12 play and is the only remaining undefeated team in the division.
HUD Driving Up Rent Prices in Dallas
A new study by United Way of the National Capital Area revealed that workers making minimum wage need to work over 50 hours a week in many U.S. cities to afford the rent for a one-bedroom home. United Way calculated the hours a worker would presumably need to work to...
Doctors Protest McDonald’s in Local Hospital
A group of doctors and other medical professionals from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) picketed outside the John Peter Smith (JPS) Fort Worth Hospital in protest of a proposed McDonald’s opening inside. The months-long battle between the hospital and physicians continued with the October 13 rally, which...
DISD Employee Charged With Injuring Autistic Student
Police arrested a Dallas Independent School District (DISD) teacher’s aide on Thursday for allegedly slamming a special needs student with autism onto the ground last month. The incident occurred on September 23 at Larry G. Smith Elementary School in Mesquite. The student’s foster mother told WFAA, “She literally just...
Local Pastor Launches Initiative After Four Youths Killed
Community leaders in Fort Worth are fed up with violence and have launched a new initiative focused on community reform in an effort to reduce violent crime in the city’s south side. Pastor Kyev Tatum of the New Mount Rose Baptist Church held a meeting, where about two dozen...
