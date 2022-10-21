Read full article on original website
Rick Rubin has chosen the eight songs he'd take to a desert island
Producer Rick Rubin appeared on the BBC's long-running Desert Island Discs show to pick his favourite songs
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album is out. So, what's the verdict?
"Midnights," Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, is a move away from folk-rock back to mainstream pop.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn appear to have collaborated again on ‘Midnights’ track
CNN — As Swifties around the world countdown to midnight and the release of Taylor Swift’s tenth album “Midnights,” she’s tried to keep her fans happy by dropping a few hints about her new music in recent days. Among them, she has listed song writing...
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ visual album with “music movies” featuring Laura Dern, Haim and more
Right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more. The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track,...
The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White
The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Janet Jackson sends love to Taylor Swift after name-drop on new album ‘Midnights’
CNN — Taylor Swift is getting some enthusiastic support from another music icon upon the release of her new album “Midnights.”. In “Snow On The Beach,” the fourth track from the album released on Friday, Swift calls out none other than Janet Jackson, and the “Control” singer approves.
Review: Meghan Trainor’s album is a therapy session for all
Meghan Trainor, “Takin’ It Back” (Epic Records) Meghan Trainor is back with that doo-wop style of music that made her famous, but this time adding a twist to it. Her new album “Takin’ It Back,” isn’t your usual journey of self love, this is a more mature Trainor. Riding the ups and downs we all secretly experience, moments of bursting confidence to self doubt and sadness with a sprinkle of reassuring reality.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
SFGate
Synths, Anxiety, and a Genius ‘Dear John’ Sequel: The Ultimate ‘Midnights’ Track-by-Track
From the sonic and lyrical influence of the Lover track “The Archer” to the harrowing revelations of the “Dear John” sequel “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” the depths of Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights deserve deep examination. That’s exactly what happens on the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, in which Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield (who both wrote about the new album) join host Brian Hiatt for a nearly two-hour-long track-by-track examination of Midnights, including the seven bonus tracks on the 3am Edition.
Matthew Perry was driven back to rehab after marrying Monica on ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry reflected on returning to rehab after filming an iconic “Friends” scene at the “highest point” of his career. The actor told the New York Times on Sunday that his character, Chandler Bing, married Monica Gellar, played by Courteney Cox, in the NBC show’s Season 7 finale before he was “driven back to the treatment center … in a pickup truck helmed by a sober technician.” Perry added, “[I was] at the height of my highest point in ‘Friends,’ the highest point in my career, the iconic moment on the iconic show.” The “Fools Rush In” star, 53, went on to speak...
Rick Rubin Reveals Which System of a Down Lyric Serj Tankian Spontaneously Pulled From a Book
"Chop Suey" remains one of the more recognizable, sing-along songs in heavy music, but did you know that one of the song's lyrics was just pulled randomly from a book? That's what producer Rick Rubin revealed while speaking about working with System of a Down on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (heard below).
Prince’s ‘Prince': The Story Behind Every Song on His Second LP
Prince's self-titled second album found him expanding his sound in search of the mainstream success that his debut, For You, failed to secure. Released on Oct. 19, 1979, Prince wouldn't be the album where he found his own unique voice and style -- that breakthrough arrived the following year with Dirty Mind. But even if he hadn't found a way to synthesize his influences into something new and truly unique yet, the barely 21-year-old one-man writing, performing and producing wizard continued to demonstrate an uncanny grasp on an increasing variety of musical styles.
Limp Bizkit blowing up boats, Incubus hanging with Britney and Korn's Jonathan Davis in a top hat: 10 times nu metal took over MTV's iconic Total Request Live show
Nu metal dominated MTV's flagship TRL show in the late 90s and early 00s, producing some absolutely classic moments
msn.com
Listen to John Lennon singing a never-before-heard acoustic version of The Beatles' Yellow Submarine from 1966
An expanded deluxe edition of The Beatles' classic 1966 Revolver album is being released next week, October 28, and among the previously-unheard nuggets on the new reissue is a priceless recording of John Lennon performing an acoustic version of Yellow Submarine with alternate lyrics. The one minute four second take,...
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Finds His Truth in Latest Solo Effort, ‘Born & Raised’ [Interview]
Life has been a whirlwind of late for Chris Shiflett. “I flew home to Los Angeles from London, woke up the next morning, ran to my studio, grabbed my acoustic guitar and flew back out to Nashville,” the Foo Fighters’ guitarist says in an interview with Taste of Country mere days after taking part in the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in September. “The Grand Ole Opry performance was kind of the cornerstone of the whole thing.”
talentrecap.com
HunterGirl Signs Record Deal, Announces New Song
American Idol standout HunterGirl has recently inked a record deal with 19 Recordings/BMG. The singer also announced the official date of her label debut song, “Hometown Out Of Me.“. HunterGirl Signs Recording Contract with 19 Recordings. It may have only been five months since HunterGirl finished her stint in...
Band of the Week: Mother’s Madness
Hard rock band performs on October 29 at the Maple Grove Tavern in Maple Heights
Stevie Nicks Let Friend Reese Witherspoon Name 1 Song From ‘In Your Dreams’
Stevie Nicks and Reese Witherspoon are friends, and the actor even named a song from Nicks’ album “In Your Dreams.”
