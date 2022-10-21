ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White

The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Review: Meghan Trainor’s album is a therapy session for all

Meghan Trainor, “Takin’ It Back” (Epic Records) Meghan Trainor is back with that doo-wop style of music that made her famous, but this time adding a twist to it. Her new album “Takin’ It Back,” isn’t your usual journey of self love, this is a more mature Trainor. Riding the ups and downs we all secretly experience, moments of bursting confidence to self doubt and sadness with a sprinkle of reassuring reality.
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Synths, Anxiety, and a Genius ‘Dear John’ Sequel: The Ultimate ‘Midnights’ Track-by-Track

From the sonic and lyrical influence of the Lover track “The Archer” to the harrowing revelations of the “Dear John” sequel “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” the depths of Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights deserve deep examination. That’s exactly what happens on the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, in which Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield (who both wrote about the new album) join host Brian Hiatt for a nearly two-hour-long track-by-track examination of Midnights, including the seven bonus tracks on the 3am Edition.
Matthew Perry was driven back to rehab after marrying Monica on ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry reflected on returning to rehab after filming an iconic “Friends” scene at the “highest point” of his career. The actor told the New York Times on Sunday that his character, Chandler Bing, married Monica Gellar, played by Courteney Cox, in the NBC show’s Season 7 finale before he was “driven back to the treatment center … in a pickup truck helmed by a sober technician.” Perry added, “[I was] at the height of my highest point in ‘Friends,’ the highest point in my career, the iconic moment on the iconic show.” The “Fools Rush In” star, 53, went on to speak...
Prince’s ‘Prince': The Story Behind Every Song on His Second LP

Prince's self-titled second album found him expanding his sound in search of the mainstream success that his debut, For You, failed to secure. Released on Oct. 19, 1979, Prince wouldn't be the album where he found his own unique voice and style -- that breakthrough arrived the following year with Dirty Mind. But even if he hadn't found a way to synthesize his influences into something new and truly unique yet, the barely 21-year-old one-man writing, performing and producing wizard continued to demonstrate an uncanny grasp on an increasing variety of musical styles.
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Finds His Truth in Latest Solo Effort, ‘Born & Raised’ [Interview]

Life has been a whirlwind of late for Chris Shiflett. “I flew home to Los Angeles from London, woke up the next morning, ran to my studio, grabbed my acoustic guitar and flew back out to Nashville,” the Foo Fighters’ guitarist says in an interview with Taste of Country mere days after taking part in the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in September. “The Grand Ole Opry performance was kind of the cornerstone of the whole thing.”
HunterGirl Signs Record Deal, Announces New Song

American Idol standout HunterGirl has recently inked a record deal with 19 Recordings/BMG. The singer also announced the official date of her label debut song, “Hometown Out Of Me.“. HunterGirl Signs Recording Contract with 19 Recordings. It may have only been five months since HunterGirl finished her stint in...
