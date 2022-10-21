Read full article on original website
'I'm a Psychologist, "Sleep Divorce" Could Save Your Relationship'
I've been practicing clinical psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy for anxiety, depression, and sleep issues for two decades. I always knew I wanted to become a licensed clinical psychologist but I found my passion for sleep while working in medical research the year before I went to graduate school. A...
PsyPost
Romantic attachment anxiety predicts higher levels of self-objectification over time in both men and women
Feeling anxious about your romantic relationship and fearing abandonment leads to stronger tendencies to sexually objectify yourself, according to new research published in Psychology of Women Quarterly. “My colleagues (Dr. Larissa Terán and Dr. Jennifer Stevens Aubrey) and I were interested in this topic because sexual objectification and self-objectification are...
Psych Centra
Subconscious Anxiety: Can You Have Anxiety and Not Know It?
Even if you’re not consciously aware of it, anxiety could still be affecting your life and well-being. The idea of being anxious without knowing it might sound impossible. But the subconscious mind is more than capable of producing anxious thoughts, which may be hard to recognize. Sometimes, the root...
Psych Centra
The Psychology of the Freudian Slip (Parapraxis)
Slips of the tongue — known as Freudian slips are mistakes in our communication that happen to most folks. Psychology proposes there are several possible reasons for them. You may slip up sometimes and say or write things you don’t mean to say aloud. It can be embarrassing when this happens and can be caused by errors in memory or speech.
Psych Centra
Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation
Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
3 caregivers spotlighted next to loved ones who survived cancer
Caregivers often give their all to help their loved one, even at the cost of their own health.
Psychologist: Setting boundaries can boost mental health
Allowing people to push past your boundaries can cause friction in your mental well-being. Do you find yourself always agreeing to do things for people because you just don't seem to know how to say no?
getnews.info
Marriage and Family Therapist Amanda Hale Feinberg Stresses the Importance of Coping Skills Through Therapy Amid Rising Depression and Anxiety Rates
Therapy shouldn’t be a last resort, according to marriage and family therapist Amanda Hale Feinberg. Since the pandemic began, anxiety and depression rates have skyrocketed, particularly among Gen Z and millennials, leaving many without the coping mechanisms to manage their mental health. Therapist Amanda Hale Feinberg started her private...
psychologytoday.com
Midlife Crisis: What's Really Happening?
A midlife crisis is typically defined as emotional turmoil marked by a strong desire for change. Many factors come into play: empty nest syndrome, loss of youth and vitality, realization of one's own mortality, and desiring to "live now." This time of life need not always be thought of as...
verywellmind.com
How Suicidal Feelings Manifest in Young Men—Including Myself
This article contains content about suicide. If reading this brings up uncomfortable feelings for you, you can speak confidentially with trained advocates for free. Contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for information on support and treatment facilities in your area. For more...
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
SFGate
New study finds the pandemic may have changed your personality
Whether it was attending school lectures, making memorable first impressions at that first office job or packing the floor at a concert, many of the social rituals that had been rites of passage for young people were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. That has left people such as Thuan Phung,...
What it actually means to experience a midlife crisis, and how it can change your life for the better
Feeling lost, without purpose, and regretful? You may be going through a midlife crisis. Midlife crises, as the name implies, often occurs among those of middle age who are typically between 40-60 years old. But anyone who is pensive about their future and regretful of their past can identify with these emotions.
psychologytoday.com
The Fear of Death and the Rise of Psychedelics
Although people are now more open to talking about it, a fear of death is still common. Fear of death has been considered a root cause of psychiatric illness. Possible treatment options exist to help manage the fear. Have you noticed that people seem to be more open to talking...
psychologytoday.com
Treating PTSD and Complex PTSD: Changing the Ways We Adapt
In Part 1 of my interview with trauma expert Brad Kammer, LMFT, currently on the faculty of the NARM Training Institute, we discussed how Brad and his colleagues distinguish between PTSD and complex PTSD. In Part 2, we explore how NARM’s NeuroAffective Relational Model addresses the impact of adverse childhood experiences and complex trauma. Brad and Dr. Laurence Heller outline the therapeutic framework of NARM in their new book, The Practical Guide for Healing Developmental Trauma: Using the NeuroAffective Relational Model to Address Adverse Childhood Experiences and Resolve Complex Trauma.
Psych Centra
What is Forgiveness and How Can You Release Resentment?
Forgiveness is the conscious decision to let go of resentment after you feel you have been wronged. It’s natural to feel angry, betrayed, and disappointed after someone has hurt you. But forgiving them can benefit your mental health. What does forgiveness mean?. Forgiveness may mean different things to different...
Biden’s Surgeon General says your toxic workplace can be hazardous your health, and he has some ideas about how to fix it￼
Long hours, disrespectful managers, and office politics aren’t just driving an employment crisis in America—they could be at the heart of a mental and physical health crisis as well. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy has issued guidance on how a toxic workplace can impact the health of...
psychologytoday.com
What a Sense of Control Could Do for Borderline Personality
The idea that you can control what happens to you can be an important feature of your approach to life. New psychology research suggests that, for people with borderline personality disorder, that sense of control may be particularly lacking. Helping individuals with borderline personality disorder feel that they can influence...
