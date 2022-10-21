Read full article on original website
Alanis Morissette's Kids Have Started Listening To Her Music — And Her Reaction Is Priceless
It can drive parents absolutely nuts when their kids start listening to the same pop songs over and over again with no relief. But what happens when you happen to have made one of the most iconic albums of the 90s and your three kids won’t stop playing it? Alanis Morissette is dealing with this issue.
Carrie Underwood & Husband Mike Fisher's 'Marriage Teeters': New Report Claims Hockey Star Is 'Tired Of Playing Lapdog'
Carrie Underwood is about to embark on a tour for her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, but it seems like her husband, Mike Fisher, is having a tough time being at the beck and call of his wife. Article continues below advertisement. "Carrie says she can't function without her family...
Miranda Lambert Says She Made Husband Brendan McLoughlin Huge Promise for Vegas Residency
Country icon Miranda Lambert‘s Las Vegas Residency began just a few days ago on September 23. The singer reveals a promise she made to her husband ahead of the residency. Lambert kicked off her residency this past Friday. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have a relationship very loved by fans. They have shared the stage multiple times, and fans love it when they do.
Fans Think Miranda Lambert ‘Hit the Jackpot’ With Brendan McLoughlin in the Singer’s Birthday Post for Her Husband
Some country music fans think singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert 'hit the jackpot' by marrying her husband Brendan McLoughlin.
Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single
Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Dwayne Johnson Singing Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” With Kelly Clarkson? Why Not
Dwayne Johnson is an unabashed country music fan, particularly of the outlaw variety — he cites Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, and Jamey Johnson as modern-day favorites. If it’s got teeth, The Rock is all in, which is probably why it wasn’t the least bit strange for him to cover “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” this week in honor of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4. Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s eponymous talk show for an installment of her Kellyoke bit, gamely dialing up the twang to sing Lynn’s 1966 song about a boozed-up and hard-up husband. He even took...
Amanda Kloots Says Son Is Beginning to Ask 'Where His Dad Is' Two Years After Nick Cordero's Death
Amanda Kloots is opening up about the harsh realities of parenting through grief. The TV personality said in a new interview that her 3-year-old son, Elvis, whom she shares with late husband Nick Cordero, has begun asking questions about "where his dad is." Cordero died in July 2020 due to complications from Covid-19 when Elvis was 13 months old.
6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs
Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]
Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
'Their loss will be long and haunting': Carly Simon mourns her 2 sisters who died one day apart
NEW YORK — Opera singer Joanna Simon and singer-composer Lucy Simon, both sisters of pop superstar Carly Simon, died one day apart this week, family members say. Lucy's daughter Julie Simon said Joanna died at 85 from thyroid cancer Wednesday, just a day before Lucy. Their brother Peter, a photographer, died in 2018 at 71. All three had cancer.
Elle King Reveals How Finding Her Faith and Becoming a Mom Inspired New Country Song 'Try Jesus'
Elle King's new country album, Come Get Your Wife, is due out Jan. 27 Elle King has always been a little bit country — now she's committing to the genre. On Friday, the Grammy-nominated "Ex's & Oh's" singer-songwriter released her soulful new single "Try Jesus," which will appear on her upcoming country album Come Get Your Wife, due out Jan. 27. King recruited The Righteous Gemstones' Edi Patterson to make her directorial debut with the "Try Jesus" music video, which is set in a dollar store, where King searches for...
L.A.'s MaeDay Rescue Refutes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Dog for Harry Styles
Less than a week after Olivia Wilde's former nanny claimed the actress abandoned her dog in order to free up more time for Harry Styles, the animal rescue where she adopted the dog is refuting those claims by calling them a doggone lie. MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that...
Billie Lourd Shares Powerful Message on Grief in Birthday Tribute to Late Mom Carrie Fisher
Billie Lourd took to Instagram on Friday to honor her late mother, Carrie Fisher, on what would have been the actress' 66th birthday. "❤️♊️🅰️🅰️🅰️❤️ My Momby would have been 66 today. I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some long wise grief advice caption like I know what the f**k I’m talking about," Lourd started. "But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these. You can never be an expert in grief. It is forever changing - the ultimate shape shifter. And you never feel like you know exactly what to do or feel. And that’s okay. Whatever you feel is okay. Sending my love to all the griefers (yet another billie lourd petition to make this a real word) out there. You are not alone. ❤️"
Watch Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Compose New Grocery Story-Inspired Songs From Scratch
Ketchup and mustard are two of the least likely words to pop up in a songwriting session. But on the latest episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, the host and her guest Babyface prove that no phrase is too outlandish to be made into a smooth R&B song. Using lyrical phrase suggestions from the audience — from “ketchup and mustard” to “stop, drop, and roll” — the duo composed piano-based musical vignettes on the spot. “I saw her at Ralphs today/She was by herself/But there was something in her heart/That she could not help,” Babyface sang, working through the curveball...
Fans Think Taylor Swift's Song "Vigilante Sh-t" Is About Scooter Braun
Another day, another Taylor Swift album full of Easter eggs, references to her life, and fun lyrics that will keep you dancing until midnight. Her 10th studio album, titled "Midnights," has finally arrived, and fans are already loving the new sound. Some of the songs include deeply personal reveals in the lyrics, but recently, some fans are curious about one of her more vengeful songs.
Billy Rae Cyrus met his young Australian fiance over a decade ago
It’s been revealed that Billy Rae Cyrus met his young Australian fiance over a decade ago on the set of Hannah Montana when she was a teenager. Miley Cyrus’ Dad Billy Rae Cyrus is 61 years old, and he appears to be engaged to Australian singer Firerose who is reportedly 23 years old.
