Billie Lourd took to Instagram on Friday to honor her late mother, Carrie Fisher, on what would have been the actress' 66th birthday. "❤️♊️🅰️🅰️🅰️❤️ My Momby would have been 66 today. I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some long wise grief advice caption like I know what the f**k I’m talking about," Lourd started. "But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these. You can never be an expert in grief. It is forever changing - the ultimate shape shifter. And you never feel like you know exactly what to do or feel. And that’s okay. Whatever you feel is okay. Sending my love to all the griefers (yet another billie lourd petition to make this a real word) out there. You are not alone. ❤️"

2 DAYS AGO