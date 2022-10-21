Commemorating 1898
In commemoration of the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état, the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, and other local organizations and community partners have scheduled engagement opportunities for the public to learn more about and honor the memory of the lives lost as part of this uprising. Many of the events will be held from November 3-13 and a calendar outlining all the events, as well the history of the 1898 Massacre and Coup d’état, is available here.
Commemoration events officially begin with the Wilmington History 101: Lunchtime Lesson from noon-3 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. Organized by the 1898 Observance Committee, this event will be held at 1898 Memorial Park (1018 N. 3rd Street) as an opportunity for attendees to learn more about 1898 and the monument constructed to recognize the lives lost and damages to the community.
Some of the events being highlighted throughout the 10-day period include:
- 1898 Church Revival photo exhibit that will be set up from 2-4 p.m. on November 6 at Wilmington City Hall. This gallery will feature photos from many of the Wilmington area’s historic African American churches from back more than 100 years ago, along with other historical Black figures like Alexander Manly, allowing residents to look back at history and possibly see images of family from decades ago.
- 1898 Pastors Prayer Lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on November 9 at the Harrelson Center will bring local religious leaders from around the area together for a time of prayer to encourage healing and unity within the community.
- At 10 a.m. on November 10, local elected officials from New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington will join community members at the 1898 Memorial Park for a Wreath Laying Ceremony to commemorate the day the Massacre and Coup d’état took place.
- Finally, at 6:30 p.m. on November 10, the community is invited to St. Luke AMEZ Church for a Unity Service and message from Deborah Maxwell, President of the N.C. Chapter of the NAACP.
