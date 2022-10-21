Commemorating 1898

In commemoration of the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état, the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, and other local organizations and community partners have scheduled engagement opportunities for the public to learn more about and honor the memory of the lives lost as part of this uprising. Many of the events will be held from November 3-13 and a calendar outlining all the events, as well the history of the 1898 Massacre and Coup d’état, is available here.

Commemoration events officially begin with the Wilmington History 101: Lunchtime Lesson from noon-3 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. Organized by the 1898 Observance Committee, this event will be held at 1898 Memorial Park (1018 N. 3rd Street) as an opportunity for attendees to learn more about 1898 and the monument constructed to recognize the lives lost and damages to the community.

Some of the events being highlighted throughout the 10-day period include: