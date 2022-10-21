Read full article on original website
Uinta County Herald
Uinta County Fire Department grateful for its volunteers
Uinta County Fire Department Chief Administrative Officer Eric Quinney said, “We are extremely grateful for our volunteers; they are on call 24/7, 365 days a year and generously give up time with family and activities. We couldn’t operate without them. We are always looking for more volunteers who want to serve their community.”
Uinta County Herald
City council approves allowance of more than one kitchen in a dwelling unit
In a very brief meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the City Council began with the third and final reading of the proposed amendment to the city code regarding how many kitchens a home may be allowed. Attorney Boal advised the council they needed to first vote on the definition changes...
Uinta County Herald
The Uinta County Herald has a new managing editor
Brandy Robben started as the new editor at the Uinta County Herald on October 13 and is busy learning the ropes of the newspaper production world. “I am excited to become a part of this newspaper family,” Robben said, “and continuing to become an integral part of the community.”
Hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack
PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week's time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Health hospital for treatment after the encounter on Friday, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office said. Sue Winchester, a hospital spokesperson, said Sunday she did not have permission to release any information about Francis' condition. ...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
Uinta County Herald
Lady Devils 2nd, Red Devils 3rd at Regionals
The Evanston High School cross country teams tackled their toughest course yet at last Thursday’s 3A West Regional Meet in Lander, with the Lady Devils placing second as a team, and the Red Devils placing fourth. It wasn’t quite the result EHS head coach Nate Conrad had in mind,...
