Uinta County, WY

Uinta County Herald

Uinta County Fire Department grateful for its volunteers

Uinta County Fire Department Chief Administrative Officer Eric Quinney said, “We are extremely grateful for our volunteers; they are on call 24/7, 365 days a year and generously give up time with family and activities. We couldn’t operate without them. We are always looking for more volunteers who want to serve their community.”
UINTA COUNTY, WY
Uinta County Herald

The Uinta County Herald has a new managing editor

Brandy Robben started as the new editor at the Uinta County Herald on October 13 and is busy learning the ropes of the newspaper production world. “I am excited to become a part of this newspaper family,” Robben said, “and continuing to become an integral part of the community.”
UINTA COUNTY, WY
Idaho State Journal

Hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week's time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Health hospital for treatment after the encounter on Friday, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office said. Sue Winchester, a hospital spokesperson, said Sunday she did not have permission to release any information about Francis' condition. ...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Uinta County Herald

Lady Devils 2nd, Red Devils 3rd at Regionals

The Evanston High School cross country teams tackled their toughest course yet at last Thursday’s 3A West Regional Meet in Lander, with the Lady Devils placing second as a team, and the Red Devils placing fourth. It wasn’t quite the result EHS head coach Nate Conrad had in mind,...
EVANSTON, WY

