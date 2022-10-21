ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: New Cassel Retirement Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to New Cassel Retirement Center about upcoming events! October is their mission month with a Food Drive for Homeless Veterans, National Senior Health & Fitness Day on Oct. 26th at 1p.m. and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm

OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Monday Oct. 24 COVID-19 update: Positivity declines in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

New recruits welcomed at Omaha Fire Department fast-track training

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is officially welcoming all 10 of its new fast-track recruits. Monday is their first day in the department’s training academy. They’ve all worked as firefighters before in other departments from all over. Some nearby like Papillion and Bellevue, and others coming from out of state.
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nearly 100,000 fish released to Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you head to any of Nebraska’s lakes, you might go fishing and when you do you’ll probably catch a fish or two. The question is, how do they get there? 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan got a look at how the process plays out to stock Nebraska’s lakes.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Vape explosion injures Omaha woman

Gusty winds continue this evening with a few storms as a cold front moves through. Crews battle three wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. Crews are taking down wildfires in southern Lancaster County. Firefighters battle Harrison County grass fire. Updated: 21 hours ago. A grass fire in Harrison County, Iowa created...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha yard waste pickup delays possible as priority shifts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days. According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental Services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables. Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there...
OMAHA, NE
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WOWT

1997 Omaha snowstorm:

6 News WOWT footage from the 1997 snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago shows snowplows working through the night to keep up with the heavy snowfall. 6 News WOWT footage from the 1997 snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago shows how the heavy snow causes branches to snap from trees.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts

LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday at Elwood to vote on a […] The post Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is warning others about the dangers of using vape products after suffering severe burns when one exploded. Jeanette Laughary was driving home from work in late August. As she was turning onto Blondo St., just a few miles from her home, she heard a strange noise in her car.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Families chased from home by Omaha apartment fire

‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires. The Crete Volunteer Fire Department was called to help fight the fire in Hallam, but not everyone walked away unharmed. Emily's Monday evening forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mild weather ahead this week with another chance for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha double-murder suspect extradited, now in Douglas County jail

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A double-murder suspect is back in Omaha after being arrested in Iowa more than two months ago. Monday, an Iowa judge ordered 27-year-old Gage Walter’s case to be transferred to Douglas County. Walter was brought back to Omaha Tuesday afternoon and is now in Douglas...
OMAHA, NE

