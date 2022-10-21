Read full article on original website
WOWT
Shortage of STEM professionals in Nebraska: How Parents can help spark interest in Omaha youth
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a shortage of STEM professionals in Nebraska and plenty of jobs to chose from in the field, especially in Omaha. That’s why a group of STEM leaders met up this afternoon. It’s part of Omaha STEM Ecosystem, a citywide partnership to maximize science, technology, engineering and math learning initiatives in the Greater Omaha area.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: New Cassel Retirement Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to New Cassel Retirement Center about upcoming events! October is their mission month with a Food Drive for Homeless Veterans, National Senior Health & Fitness Day on Oct. 26th at 1p.m. and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT
Red Cross volunteers return to Omaha after helping with Hurricane Ian relief
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Red Cross volunteers Pat Shields and Cindy Brinker just returned to Omaha last week from Naples, Florida. They spent two weeks, working about 15 hours a day, giving meals and comfort to people who have lost so much. Cindy took pictures of the wreckage and debris,...
KETV.com
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
WOWT
Monday Oct. 24 COVID-19 update: Positivity declines in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps bring down multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts throughout six states, including Nebraska. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
klkntv.com
Nebraska fire investigator determines cause of destructive Lancaster County wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency determined the cause of a wildfire that scorched parts of southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said Tuesday that the blaze, which began in Gage County, was ignited accidentally. “The shredder was shredding weeds/grass on the...
WOWT
New recruits welcomed at Omaha Fire Department fast-track training
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is officially welcoming all 10 of its new fast-track recruits. Monday is their first day in the department’s training academy. They’ve all worked as firefighters before in other departments from all over. Some nearby like Papillion and Bellevue, and others coming from out of state.
Wildfires injure 2, destroy 3 homes in eastern Nebraska, western Iowa
Fires in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa injured two and destroyed three homes. First responders battled blazes across four counties with several communities being evacuated.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
1011now.com
Nearly 100,000 fish released to Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you head to any of Nebraska’s lakes, you might go fishing and when you do you’ll probably catch a fish or two. The question is, how do they get there? 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan got a look at how the process plays out to stock Nebraska’s lakes.
WOWT
Vape explosion injures Omaha woman
Gusty winds continue this evening with a few storms as a cold front moves through. Crews battle three wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. Crews are taking down wildfires in southern Lancaster County. Firefighters battle Harrison County grass fire. Updated: 21 hours ago. A grass fire in Harrison County, Iowa created...
WOWT
Omaha yard waste pickup delays possible as priority shifts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days. According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental Services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables. Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area.
WOWT
1997 Omaha snowstorm:
6 News WOWT footage from the 1997 snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago shows snowplows working through the night to keep up with the heavy snowfall. 6 News WOWT footage from the 1997 snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago shows how the heavy snow causes branches to snap from trees.
Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts
LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday at Elwood to vote on a […] The post Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is warning others about the dangers of using vape products after suffering severe burns when one exploded. Jeanette Laughary was driving home from work in late August. As she was turning onto Blondo St., just a few miles from her home, she heard a strange noise in her car.
WOWT
Families chased from home by Omaha apartment fire
‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires. The Crete Volunteer Fire Department was called to help fight the fire in Hallam, but not everyone walked away unharmed. Emily's Monday evening forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mild weather ahead this week with another chance for...
WOWT
Omaha double-murder suspect extradited, now in Douglas County jail
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A double-murder suspect is back in Omaha after being arrested in Iowa more than two months ago. Monday, an Iowa judge ordered 27-year-old Gage Walter’s case to be transferred to Douglas County. Walter was brought back to Omaha Tuesday afternoon and is now in Douglas...
