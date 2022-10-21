Read full article on original website
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
MLive.com
2022 Metro Detroit high school football playoff pairings for district round
The Michigan High School Athletic Association high school football playoffs are ready to begin. Here is every single district involving teams from the Metro Detroit coverage area.
Idle Michigan drops in coaches’ poll ahead of MSU showdown
The Michigan football team will enter rivalry week with Michigan State in the same spot in both nationally recognized polls. The Wolverines checked in at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today/AFCA coaches’ poll this week, dropping one spot in the coaches’ poll, released Sunday.
saturdaytradition.com
Erick All announces successful ‘life-changing surgery’ on Instagram post
Erick All recently took to Instagram to announce that he underwent a “life-changing” surgery. The senior TE has not played since the Week 3 matchup with UConn due to an “undisclosed” injury. While there has been no official announcement, the assumption is that it is a back injury that dates back to 2021.
WILX-TV
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Kelly Olynyk lists lakefront Michigan mansion for $3.5M
This freshly former Detroit Piston is selling his crib. The recently traded Kelly Olynyk has put his Oakland County, Michigan, abode on the market. News of this listing follows the 31-year-old’s September trade to the Utah Jazz. The Canadian-born NBA player’s single-family ranch is priced at $3.5 million. Ashley...
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at what the 2022-2023 winter season may be like in Michigan -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook. We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
wcsx.com
Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Troy, MI
People cannot keep working hard without some enjoyment. People need a reprieve, a bit of enjoyment, and perhaps a night out once in a while to dine in a relaxing atmosphere. Most people enjoy food options when eating out and Troy, Michigan has plenty of high-quality restaurants. High quality does not have to be pricey. High quality can also mean affordable and quality fresh food and produce.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
Michigan Daily
A case for the “Vomit Comet”: the beauty within struggle
It’s 2 a.m. on a Friday night. The streets are desolate. The faint, distant roar of “Pump It Up” in the distance slowly fades away, only to open up a lonely silence. You are alone with your thoughts. Your mind races from one topic to the next, trying to make sense of the night you just had. Your voice is gone and your legs are tired. You want to sit down and relax but you can’t: you have to take the bus back to North Campus. You walk for what seems like miles and what feels like a millennium. Suddenly, in the distance, a beckoning light calls you. It’s the CCTC, and you’re greeted by a group of people in the same position as you. You found that at that moment you were a bit excited to see people you had never met. You find, at 2 a.m. on a Friday night at a bus stop, a community.
WILX-TV
Brighton woman, Wyandotte teen seriously injured in head-on crash on US-127
EMERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A teen driver was air-lifted to a hospital Friday morning following a head-on collision in Gratiot County. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road. Police said an 18-year-old woman from Wyandotte was traveling southbound on US-127 when they crossed over the grass median and struck a northbound vehicle.
Whitmer’s resolve competes with Dixon’s cuts at Detroit economic forum
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon pitched their platforms to the Detroit Economic Club Friday afternoon, arguing in turn that state government was either putting the pieces in place to guide Michigan toward prosperity or simply getting in the way. As the incumbent, Whitmer was both touting her own...
Local stylists react to study linking chemical hair straightening to cancer
For many Black women, hair is a part of who they are. And, sometimes their style of choice includes the use of chemical straighteners or relaxers.
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with These Michigan-made Candies
Chewy gummies, tasty lollipops, indulgent chocolates, and more The post Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with These Michigan-made Candies appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Watch: Distracted Driver Causes Six-Vehicle Crash Near Ann Arbor
The video below will show you just how dangerous distracted driving can be. Did that opening line sound preachy? I didn't mean it to sound preachy or imply that you are guilty of distracted driving... (Although there certainly are a lot of distracted drivers - accidents waiting to happen - out on the road as of late.)
candgnews.com
Father and son remembered after fatal Warren crash
WARREN — A family is grieving what they’re calling an “unbearable loss” after a crash claimed the lives of a father and son. At approximately 1:20 p.m. Oct. 10, Warren police and firefighters were dispatched to 12 Mile and Hayes roads for a crash on Macomb Community College’s South Campus. When officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have rolled over, Warren police said in a press release.
