College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 9
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s ...
CMU Student Athletes Visit Students at Tope Elementary
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — We’re always told children are the future — and its important for us to take the time to invest in them. As part of their plan to engage with the community, Colorado Mesa University had their student athletes visit Tope Elementary today, to chat with students. This morning, more than […]
2023 NFL Draft: The Top Prospect on Each of the Remaining Undefeated College Football Teams
Going into Week 9, six undefeated teams remain in the FBS. This article takes a look at the top 2023 NFL Draft prospect on each of these teams.
MAT TIME: BHS grapplers grind it out in practice with season nearing
Although he has no returning state meet qualifiers, Bartlesville High wrestling coach Josh Pulsifer welcomes back several veterans. Just as importantly, his number of athletes is up on all levels — especially assuming there will be a big infusion of guys off the football field once the grid season ends.
Picayune Item
PRC soccer program ready to kick the season into gear
First year head coach of the Pearl River Central Blue Devils Cody Mikell is looking to set the boys and girls soccer programs up for playoff success. The boys soccer team is led by an experienced group of upperclassmen. Last season the team finished 13-7 overall (4-2 District) and made it to the second round of the playoffs. The boys are a competitive group that pushes one another everyday.
Berea City Schools adds girls’ wrestling as varsity sport
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea Board of Education has voted unanimously to adopt high school girls’ wrestling as a varsity sport, beginning with the upcoming winter athletics season. “This is pretty exciting,” Superintendent Tracy Wheeler said prior to the vote at the board’s Oct. 17 regular meeting.
