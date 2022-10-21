ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

KREX

CMU Student Athletes Visit Students at Tope Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — We’re always told children are the future — and its important for us to take the time to invest in them. As part of their plan to engage with the community, Colorado Mesa University had their student athletes visit Tope Elementary today, to chat with students. This morning, more than […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Picayune Item

PRC soccer program ready to kick the season into gear

First year head coach of the Pearl River Central Blue Devils Cody Mikell is looking to set the boys and girls soccer programs up for playoff success. The boys soccer team is led by an experienced group of upperclassmen. Last season the team finished 13-7 overall (4-2 District) and made it to the second round of the playoffs. The boys are a competitive group that pushes one another everyday.
CARRIERE, MS
Cleveland.com

Berea City Schools adds girls’ wrestling as varsity sport

BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea Board of Education has voted unanimously to adopt high school girls’ wrestling as a varsity sport, beginning with the upcoming winter athletics season. “This is pretty exciting,” Superintendent Tracy Wheeler said prior to the vote at the board’s Oct. 17 regular meeting.
BEREA, OH

