We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
Royal Caribbean Makes a Bar, Drink Package Change
You’ve probably already noticed that everything is more expensive these days, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The reasons for this are varied, ranging from rising fuel prices to labor shortages and supply chain issues owing to the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are having...
Four Seasons Is Launching a Luxury Yacht in 2025, and It’s as Glamorous as You’d Expect
The arrival of a new Four Seasons will always resound farther than its new neighborhood and this latest addition is no different—except now the whispers extend to the seas. Four Seasons is taking its award-winning service to the ocean with the launch of Four Seasons Yachts, “appealing to discerning guests looking to reimagine their love of travel by experiencing the splendor of modern sea voyaging," according to a statement. Anticipated to set sail in late 2025, bespoke voyages will carve through the sea to some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. The vessel will be led and staffed by a dedicated team, with staff outnumbering guests.
A Luxurious New Orient Express Train Will Debut in 2025—Here’s a Look Inside
The Orient Express may date back more than a century, but it’s certainly chugging along with the times. The famed train service, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, will soon undergo a major makeover to ready it for discerning travelers of the future. The Orient Express 2.0, which is set to debut in 2025, has just been teased in a series of new images and will be fully revealed at upcoming exhibitions in Paris and Miami. At first blush, the luxurious locomotive oozes glitz and glamor just like its predecessor. Historic carriages from the first Orient Express trains that Georges Nagelmacker launched...
New Punta Cana Theme Park Opening to Hotel Guests this December
A new, cutting-edge theme park comes to Punta Cana, exclusively for guests of Falcon’s Resort by Meliá. Starting this December, family travelers looking for a fun-filled trip to Punta Cana can enjoy the Caribbean’s first and only world-class park when staying at the resort. Katmandu Park, Punta...
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island invites guests to delight in a weekend of indulgence
Continues to roll out its new global campaign, Hotels to Indulge, with new guest experiences in the Middle East region. The campaign is designed to expertly blend guest experiences with the transformative power of food, create connections through culture, and encourage guests to consciously indulge. Steeped in the brand’s heritage and philosophy of culinary excellence and human connection, the ‘Indulgence Done Right’ campaign features chocolate-inspired creative, playful imagery, and local gastronomy-themed events, thoughtfully curated to feed and enrich the soul.
Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News
Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
I stayed in a luxurious 230-square-foot stateroom on Norwegian's newest ship and saw why it starts at almost $1,000 per person
Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on the new Norwegian Prima's first US sailing in early October. I surprisingly enjoyed my four nights in the luxurious over 230-square-foot family balcony stateroom. The room starts at $991 per person during the Prima's upcoming New York City to Bermuda roundtrip itineraries. Norwegian Cruise...
Cornish clifftop four-bedroom 1970s bungalow with spectacular sea views and direct beach access hits the market for £1.95million
A 'rare offering' Cornish clifftop bungalow with sensational sea views and direct beach access has hit the market for £1.95million. The property, called Methrose, from the outside may be an ordinary 1970s bungalow, but it sits in a spectacular spot overlooking the iconic crystal clear waters and sandy beaches of St Austell Bay in Cornwall.
Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
Living Like Royalty: The Five Best and Most Luxurious European Castles For Your Next Holiday
For the handful of travelers that can afford the finer experiences in life, musty old lodging, with outdated amenities and poor service is the last thing they’re looking to encounter when traveling in and around Europe. Modern travelers that are willing to dish out a pretty penny for gourmet...
Royal Caribbean Introduces Icon of the Seas: A New Class of Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean offered a sneak peek of their newest ship, Icon of the Seas. Book now* for early 2024 sailings. If you’re looking to plan an epic family or multigenerational vacation in 2024 and beyond, put Royal Caribbean’s newest gem, Icon of the Seas, on your travel bucket list. I got a virtual sneak peek at what passengers will experience when they board the Icon of the Seas, the first of Royal Caribbean’s brand-new Icon Class that’s been five years in the making.
Great All-inclusive Cruises to Book for Your Next Vacation
On most cruise ships, your accommodations, standard meals, entertainment, and daytime activities are included in your fare. Then the nickel-and-diming begins. Want a soda? Add it to your tab. Take a Pilates class? Expect a fee. Indulge at one of the fancy specialty restaurants? There’s a charge for that, too. The extras quickly add up, often sinking hearts when the bill arrives at the vacation’s end. But there are cruises that thankfully buck this trend, with out-of-pocket expenses that are truly minimal. Alcoholic drinks, crew gratuities, and sometimes even airfare, shore excursions, and pre- or post-cruise hotel stays are included in the advertised price when you step on board one of these all-inclusive cruises.
Where to Find the Best Los Cabos All Inclusive Packages
Set on the tip of Baja California, Los Cabos is one of Mexico’s most popular package destinations. Los Cabos is famed for its exceptional beaches, showstopping watersports, and blockbuster resorts, all set against a highly Instagrammable backdrop. Thousands hotfoot here for year-round sunshine, margaritas on the beach and late-night parties. Unsurprisingly, there are now dozens of companies offering competitively priced all-inclusive packages from cities across the United States. For the best deals, we recommend using a reputable online booking platform to help you with your search. These companies will hold more market power, which means higher discounts. We’ve selected three of the best companies for finding travel packages to Los Cabos based on customer reviews, policies, flexibility, reputation and value for money. We recommend checking each website to ensure you get the best deal.
