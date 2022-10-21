USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena presents “After Modernism: Through the Lens of Wayne Thom,” which can be experienced on view through January 22, 2023. Over the course of his 50-year career, Wayne Thom photographed more than 2,600 projects across the Western United States, Hawaii, and Southeast Asia. He was especially prolific in Southern California, where he based his practice, and where he became the preferred photographer for the region’s leading firms.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO