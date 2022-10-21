Read full article on original website
Created by Pasadena Couple, America’s ‘Most Advanced’ Math Learning Program Goes Global
In 2013, husband-and-wife duo Jason and Sandy Roberts started Math Academy in Pasadena with the goal of teaching a few elementary students (including their son) advanced math topics ranging from calculus and abstract algebra to computer programming and number theory. The program was formally adopted into the Pasadena Unified School...
Parade Preview: Tournament Offers First Sneak Peek at 2023 Rose Parade Floats
As the Pasadena Tournament of Roses ramps up for the 134th Rose Parade it offered the first in a series of sneak previews of floral float entries that will inspire and charm worldwide audiences on January 2, 2023. Since the first Rose Parade in 1890, each float entry presents a...
The Great Kimono Sale On Sunday at the Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden
Don’t miss the opportunity to see this extraordinary selection of authentic, vintage kimono. Wear your new kimono for selfies with the Japanese garden and its beautiful Niko-an teahouse as your backdrop. And then take it home, either to enjoy as a unique garment or display as a striking work of art!
Guest Opinion | Professor Denise Robb, Ph.D. | Yes on Measure H
Helplessness. That’s the feeling I had as a tenant subject to arbitrary increases in my rent. Here’s why you should vote YES on Measure H. While I admire and respect my City Councilman, Andy Wilson, I’m sorry to say that he is wrong about rent control. His replacement, incoming Councilmember Jason Lyon, recommends a YES vote as do I. Here’s why.
Los Angeles College of Music Chosen to Host Exclusive American Idol Auditions
The Los Angeles College of Music hosted exclusive auditions for American Idol Wednesday, October 19th at The Garage Stage, the school’s state-of-the art live performance environment. Both current and former students and alumni were offered the chance to perform in front of American Idol Senior Director of Casting Peter Cohen.
New Public Pickleball and Tennis Courts to Open Wednesday
Pickleball continues to ride waves of popularity in Pasadena. As part of efforts to respond to what some have called “America’s most popular sport” while not turning a blind eye to tennis, the City and school district jointly will open renovated courts for both sports Wednesday. The...
At USC Pacific Asia Museum: ‘After Modernism: Through the Lens of Wayne Thom’
USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena presents “After Modernism: Through the Lens of Wayne Thom,” which can be experienced on view through January 22, 2023. Over the course of his 50-year career, Wayne Thom photographed more than 2,600 projects across the Western United States, Hawaii, and Southeast Asia. He was especially prolific in Southern California, where he based his practice, and where he became the preferred photographer for the region’s leading firms.
Local Climate Activists Plan Monday Rally In Support of ‘Green Pasadena’
Local climate activists led by a group called Pasadena 100 intend to gather at City Hall on Monday at 3:30 p.m. before the start of the City Council meeting, to call for 100% carbon free Pasadena by 2030. “We’re rallying to celebrate the collection of about 1,250 postcards that are...
DINE LA’s Dramatic Cost Reductions Help You Find Your New Favorite Restaurant
It’s a Friday night at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, and the restaurant is humming to the happy din of families and friends, music and laughter. As corny as it sounds, Fleming’s is really that perfect special occasion spot that has attracted dates, anniversaries, birthdays and holiday celebrations for nearly a decade in Pasadena.
Cooler Fall Weather to Settle Over Pasadena
Fall is being felt in Pasadena as daytime highs will fall into the 70’s and nighttime lows into the low 50’s all week, according to the National Weather Service. The pattern fits the historical temperature slide in October in Pasadena, which usually sees daily highs slip from 83°F to 76°F during the month, and continue to cool in November to an average daily high of 69 degrees, accordion to WeatherSpark.com.
High Profile Murder Cases Set to Move Forward at Pasadena Courthouse
Two high-profile Pasadena court cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Superior Court next week. Here’s a profile of each of these cases. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. Further Proceedings for Jose Antonio Santiago. Jose Antonio Santiago, 70, of Pasadena, is charged with murder...
It’s Not Known Why, But Area Mosquitos – Some Carrying Dangerous West Nile Virus – Remain Active Long Past Summer
Pasadenans should not be lulled into a false sense of security about mosquitoes because summer is over and the weather starts cooling, according to local experts. In fact, Aedes mosquitoes (also known as ‘ankle biters’) are not going away in October. According to the local mosquito control district, data shows that they’re still quite active in Pasadena.
Pasadena’s Housing Department Wants to Amend Spending Plan for Permanent Local Housing Allocation Grant Funds
Pasadena’s Department of Housing is asking the City Council to adopt a resolution on Monday authorizing an amended five-year plan for spending the City’s grant award of funds under the state’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program. The PHLA program, launched through Senate Bill 2, allocates a...
Auto Theft Suspects Crash Shortly After Pasadena Police End Vehicle Pursuit
A suspected stolen vehicle was crashed Saturday, shortly after Pasadena police broke off a vehicle pursuit that entered the Foothill (210) Freeway. The pursuit began about 4 p.m. at Lake Street near the 210 Freeway, said Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic...
