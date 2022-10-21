WINDERMERE, Fla. – Amongst a loaded field, the Purdue men's golf team played well on day one of the Isleworth Collegiate, finishing the first round in fifth out of 15 teams. The Boilermakers totaled a 3-over par 291 to finish the initial 18 holes in fifth place, just five shots out of second place. Auburn leads the tournament after tallying a 15-under par 273. Florida is second at 2-under par 286, while UCF is third at even-par 288 and LSU is fourth at 2-over par 290.

