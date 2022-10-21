Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Clay County leaders exploring huge waterfront shopping district, other projects to boost tourism
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County leaders are eyeing major improvements to their tourism industry that could bring everything from a huge waterfront shopping district in Green Cove Springs to a major convention center and outdoor parks. A real estate expert said that could transform the real estate market...
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night
A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua business owners weigh litigation against city
Tiny home business owners are considering legal action after the city of Alachua ordered them to remove all of their tiny homes on wheels. Krsna Balynas and Govinda Carol are the owners of Simplify Further, a company that rents out tiny homes on Airbnb. They own four tiny homes and manage eight others across four properties in Alachua.
WCJB
State Officials are calling for an investigation regrading Single Member Districts video
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The offices of State Senator Keith Perry and Representative Chuck Clemons sent a letter to Alachua county regarding videos they uploaded on YouTube that could be in violation of elections statute. The statute, which went into effect July 1st, states local government can’t produce any content of...
WCJB
Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability. Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory...
WCJB
State board requires Alachua County School District to update LGBTQ-support guides
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Alachua County is one of 11 school districts that submitted LGBTQ-support guides to state education officials this fall and will have to update policies, according to the Florida Department of Education. Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. in August directed staff members to “pull” district support guides...
WCJB
John Martin has been named Hawthorne interim city manager
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Turmoil at Hawthorne City Hall has taken a new turn. Social media posts confirm longtime community activist John Martin has been named interim city manager. Longtime Manager Ellen Vause resigned in the spring of 2021, and was eventually replaced by Wendy Sapp, who took over the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local church celebrates new historical marker
Groups of community members filed into Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Archer Saturday morning for a Florida Historical Marker dedication ceremony. The ceremony celebrated the church’s history and commemorated the ancestors resting in the historic Saint Peter Cemetery in the Pinesville and Saint Peter neighborhoods of Archer. “We...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In hosting free movie night to kick off Red Ribbon Week
The Ocala Drive-In will host a free movie night to kick off this year’s Red Ribbon Week. The free event will take place tonight, October 21, at the Ocala Drive-In, which is located at 4850 S Pine Avenue in Ocala. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the following PG-rated movies will be shown:
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat
Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School. “Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.
villages-news.com
Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations
A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV moves to let developers set parking numbers
Developers might become responsible for setting their own number of parking spaces after the Gainesville City Commission took a first vote to eliminate minimum parking requirements, along with other changes. The ordinance, if passed on second reading, would allow businesses to decide how many parking spaces it needs. However, the...
WCJB
Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
Action News Jax
Seventh annual Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival
LAKE CITY, Fla — The Lake City Columbia County Chamber of Commerce announces entertainment for Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival on Saturday!. Local musical artists Seth Dukes, Branford HWY and Black River Harvesters will take the stage to play at the Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival.
WCJB
Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
UPDATE: Forest High School lockdown ends after firearm found in bathroom, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Forest High School in Ocala is back to normal operations after a lockdown was put in place Friday morning. Marion County deputies confirmed that the lockdown that was placed at Forest High School has been cleared. Deputies said the school is back to normal operations...
Clay deputies, school police investigating threat to Middleburg High that came in through AirDrop
The Clay County District Schools Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat against Middleburg High School. CCDSP said in a Facebook post the threat came in through an individual “sharing through AirDrop on Apple’s iOS.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Additional...
fox35orlando.com
Lockdown lifted at Forest High School after gun found in restroom, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Forest High School was on lockdown on Friday after school officials say a firearm was found in a restroom. Law enforcement swept the entire campus as a precaution. In an update just before noon, the school said it was cleared and normal operations have resumed. No...
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.
Halloween Banner(via Charter Senior Living) Where I grew up in Upstate New York, by the time Halloween rolled around the temperatures were too cold to wear and show off the ‘cool’ costumes. After all, its tough to see a costume under layers of coats and winter gear. Down here in the South, we don’t have that problem, temperatures on Halloween weekend are expected to be sunny with a high 50’s to low 80’s this year.
