(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night

A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
ALACHUA, FL
Alachua business owners weigh litigation against city

Tiny home business owners are considering legal action after the city of Alachua ordered them to remove all of their tiny homes on wheels. Krsna Balynas and Govinda Carol are the owners of Simplify Further, a company that rents out tiny homes on Airbnb. They own four tiny homes and manage eight others across four properties in Alachua.
ALACHUA, FL
Columbia County Commissioners meet at the Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners don’t want advice, they want accountability. Following an investigation into the use of taxpayer money at the Richardson Community Center, the Columbia County commission made a change to the board that runs it. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current Richardson Community Advisory...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
John Martin has been named Hawthorne interim city manager

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Turmoil at Hawthorne City Hall has taken a new turn. Social media posts confirm longtime community activist John Martin has been named interim city manager. Longtime Manager Ellen Vause resigned in the spring of 2021, and was eventually replaced by Wendy Sapp, who took over the...
HAWTHORNE, FL
Local church celebrates new historical marker

Groups of community members filed into Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Archer Saturday morning for a Florida Historical Marker dedication ceremony. The ceremony celebrated the church’s history and commemorated the ancestors resting in the historic Saint Peter Cemetery in the Pinesville and Saint Peter neighborhoods of Archer. “We...
ARCHER, FL
Ocala Drive-In hosting free movie night to kick off Red Ribbon Week

The Ocala Drive-In will host a free movie night to kick off this year’s Red Ribbon Week. The free event will take place tonight, October 21, at the Ocala Drive-In, which is located at 4850 S Pine Avenue in Ocala. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the following PG-rated movies will be shown:
OCALA, FL
Don Johnson

Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat

Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School. “Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations

A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
THE VILLAGES, FL
GNV moves to let developers set parking numbers

Developers might become responsible for setting their own number of parking spaces after the Gainesville City Commission took a first vote to eliminate minimum parking requirements, along with other changes. The ordinance, if passed on second reading, would allow businesses to decide how many parking spaces it needs. However, the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Seventh annual Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival

LAKE CITY, Fla — The Lake City Columbia County Chamber of Commerce announces entertainment for Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival on Saturday!. Local musical artists Seth Dukes, Branford HWY and Black River Harvesters will take the stage to play at the Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival.
LAKE CITY, FL
Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.

Halloween Banner(via Charter Senior Living) Where I grew up in Upstate New York, by the time Halloween rolled around the temperatures were too cold to wear and show off the ‘cool’ costumes. After all, its tough to see a costume under layers of coats and winter gear. Down here in the South, we don’t have that problem, temperatures on Halloween weekend are expected to be sunny with a high 50’s to low 80’s this year.
GAINESVILLE, FL

