Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, up 2.2%. Within that group, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.8% and 6.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 26.24% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 49.51% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 52.91% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Why Heidrick & Struggles Stock Fell as Much as 20% in Morning Trading Today

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ: HSII), an executive recruiter and temporary-help provider, fell sharply at the open on Tuesday, dropping as much as 20% at one point. Although the stock managed to claw back more than half of that loss by midday, it was still off in the high single digits by 1 p.m. ET today. The big news came after the close on Monday, when the company reported third-quarter earnings.
Why Qualtrics Stock Bounced Higher on Tuesday

Shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) surged as much as 21.1% early Tuesday morning. The extreme gains didn't last, cooling down to a 9.7% increase by 2:40 p.m. ET, but that's still an impressive upswing. The quick gains were powered by a robust third-quarter report after Monday's closing bell. So...
Why Lucid Stock Jumped Today

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has been moving forward with its plans for future growth, and made another announcement today in that regard. That's helped the stock jump 9% as of 3:45 p.m. ET. So what. Yesterday, Lucid announced a new vice president and managing director of Lucid Middle East to...
Technology Sector Update for 10/25/2022: CALX,LOGI,XRX

Technology stocks were advancing on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2% in afternoon trading. In company news, Calix (CALX) stock rose past 16% after the company late Monday reported Q3 results topping Wall Street forecasts and also...
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Farmland Partners Stock Pops 5% on Earnings and FFO Beats, Guidance Increase

Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) stock gained 5% on Tuesday following the farmland real estate investment trust's (REIT) release of third-quarter results that were likely better than many investors expected. For investors not familiar with Farmland Partners, this REIT buys high-quality U.S. farmland that it leases to farmers to grow a...
Texas Instruments Inc. Q3 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings totaled $2.29 billion, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $1.95 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average...
Financial Sector Update for 10/25/2022: LMST,PEBO,ARI,CATY,SBSI

Financial stocks extended their Tuesday advance during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 3.6% after the Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index declined 0.7% during August, falling for the second month in a row, while the S&P/Case-Shiller index showed home prices cooled 1.1% during August compared with the prior month but remaining 13% above year-ago levels.
Deere (DE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Deere (DE) closed the most recent trading day at $391.63, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer...
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $66.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.63% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Dillard's (DDS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dillard's (DDS) closed at $322.21, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained...
Accenture (ACN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed at $280.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had...
Alphabet Inc. Q3 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $13.91 billion, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $18.94 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average had...
Is It Too Late To Consider Buying CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD)?

While CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$25.47 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$21.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CoreCard's current trading price of US$22.28 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CoreCard’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.63%. A...
Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.17%. A quarter...
Carrier (CARR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Carrier Global Corporation CARR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, suggesting a decrease of 8.45% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. The estimated figure has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

