Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, up 2.2%. Within that group, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.8% and 6.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 26.24% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 49.51% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 52.91% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Farmland Partners Stock Pops 5% on Earnings and FFO Beats, Guidance Increase
Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) stock gained 5% on Tuesday following the farmland real estate investment trust's (REIT) release of third-quarter results that were likely better than many investors expected. For investors not familiar with Farmland Partners, this REIT buys high-quality U.S. farmland that it leases to farmers to grow a...
Is Weakness In Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.9%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Abbott Laboratories' ROE in this article. ROE...
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
3 Top-Ranked Medical Stocks Lapping the S&P 500
The Zacks Medical sector has been relatively strong over the last month, climbing nearly 5% vs. the S&P 500’s ascent of 4%. Additionally, the sector is currently ranked #2 out of all 16 Zacks sectors, telling us that stocks within have been witnessing favorable earnings estimate revisions. After all,...
Is It Too Late To Consider Buying CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD)?
While CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$25.47 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$21.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CoreCard's current trading price of US$22.28 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CoreCard’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
Why Heidrick & Struggles Stock Fell as Much as 20% in Morning Trading Today
Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ: HSII), an executive recruiter and temporary-help provider, fell sharply at the open on Tuesday, dropping as much as 20% at one point. Although the stock managed to claw back more than half of that loss by midday, it was still off in the high single digits by 1 p.m. ET today. The big news came after the close on Monday, when the company reported third-quarter earnings.
After-Hours Earnings Report for October 25, 2022 : MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, V, TXN, CB, CNI, CMG, ENPH, AMP, CSGP, EQR
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 0.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MSFT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 24.65 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
After Hours Most Active for Oct 25, 2022 : TQQQ, HST, VTRS, GOOGL, SQQQ, QQQ, V, TFC, PFE, KMI, O, BSX
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -141.58 to 11,528.41. The total After hours volume is currently 143,297,826 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.82 at $21.73, with 8,026,608 shares traded. This represents a 33.15% increase...
Alphabet Inc. Q3 Income Declines, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $13.91 billion, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $18.94 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average had...
Why Lucid Stock Jumped Today
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has been moving forward with its plans for future growth, and made another announcement today in that regard. That's helped the stock jump 9% as of 3:45 p.m. ET. So what. Yesterday, Lucid announced a new vice president and managing director of Lucid Middle East to...
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Surges 11%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) shares ended the last trading session 11% higher at $7.46. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from the...
Financial Sector Update for 10/25/2022: LMST,PEBO,ARI,CATY,SBSI
Financial stocks extended their Tuesday advance during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 3.6% after the Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index declined 0.7% during August, falling for the second month in a row, while the S&P/Case-Shiller index showed home prices cooled 1.1% during August compared with the prior month but remaining 13% above year-ago levels.
Reminder - First Republic Bank (FRC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/26/22, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 11/10/22. As a percentage of FRC's recent stock price of $112.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%. In general, dividends...
Why Qualtrics Stock Bounced Higher on Tuesday
Shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) surged as much as 21.1% early Tuesday morning. The extreme gains didn't last, cooling down to a 9.7% increase by 2:40 p.m. ET, but that's still an impressive upswing. The quick gains were powered by a robust third-quarter report after Monday's closing bell. So...
Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 26, 2022 : TMO, BMY, ADP, BA, WM, GD, CME, BSX, NSC, KHC, APH, HES
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/26/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.78. This value represents a 17.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 22.02 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10.
Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.9% to $17.68 per share. It was a good day for the markets as...
Why Taysha Gene Therapies Shares Jumped Over 97%; Here Are 70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA surged 97.4% to close at $2.98 after Astellas Pharma Inc announced it will invest a total of $50 million to acquire 15% of the company. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO jumped 89.6% to close at $1.26. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB shares jumped 68.4% to close...
