3 Top-Ranked Medical Stocks Lapping the S&P 500
The Zacks Medical sector has been relatively strong over the last month, climbing nearly 5% vs. the S&P 500’s ascent of 4%. Additionally, the sector is currently ranked #2 out of all 16 Zacks sectors, telling us that stocks within have been witnessing favorable earnings estimate revisions. After all,...
3M Stock (NYSE:MMM): Investors Should Focus on Q3’s Bright Spots
The 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), being a manufacturing business, has been at the receiving end of a punishing year due to supply-chain constraints and elevated consumer prices. The company performed surprisingly well during its most recently reported quarter, so I am bullish on 3M stock despite the market's unenthused response.
Carrier (CARR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Carrier Global Corporation CARR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, suggesting a decrease of 8.45% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. The estimated figure has been unchanged over the past 30 days.
Texas Instruments Inc. Q3 Income Advances, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings totaled $2.29 billion, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $1.95 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, up 2.2%. Within that group, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.8% and 6.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 26.24% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 49.51% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 52.91% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Why Lucid Stock Jumped Today
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has been moving forward with its plans for future growth, and made another announcement today in that regard. That's helped the stock jump 9% as of 3:45 p.m. ET. So what. Yesterday, Lucid announced a new vice president and managing director of Lucid Middle East to...
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Surges 11%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) shares ended the last trading session 11% higher at $7.46. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from the...
Can Meta Stock Get Its Mojo Back with Q3 Earnings?
Trading 61% from its highs, investors will be closely watching Meta Platforms META Q3 earnings release on October 26. META will give further insight into the effects of slower advertising spending on social media platforms. Snap SNAP reported earlier in the month with its stock already feeling the impact of marketers scaling back on ad spending.
Farmland Partners Stock Pops 5% on Earnings and FFO Beats, Guidance Increase
Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) stock gained 5% on Tuesday following the farmland real estate investment trust's (REIT) release of third-quarter results that were likely better than many investors expected. For investors not familiar with Farmland Partners, this REIT buys high-quality U.S. farmland that it leases to farmers to grow a...
Alphabet Inc. Q3 Income Declines, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $13.91 billion, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $18.94 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average had...
Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.9% to $17.68 per share. It was a good day for the markets as...
Why Taysha Gene Therapies Shares Jumped Over 97%; Here Are 70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA surged 97.4% to close at $2.98 after Astellas Pharma Inc announced it will invest a total of $50 million to acquire 15% of the company. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO jumped 89.6% to close at $1.26. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB shares jumped 68.4% to close...
Why Qualtrics Stock Bounced Higher on Tuesday
Shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) surged as much as 21.1% early Tuesday morning. The extreme gains didn't last, cooling down to a 9.7% increase by 2:40 p.m. ET, but that's still an impressive upswing. The quick gains were powered by a robust third-quarter report after Monday's closing bell. So...
Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Extend Tuesday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 55 points or 1.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,985-point plateau and it may see additional support on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
Swiss Market Ends Sharply Higher On Strong Earnings News
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a strong note on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues and reacting to some buoyant earnings updates. The benchmark SMI, which stayed firm right through the session, ended with a gain of 177.81 points or 1.68% at 10,773.34, near the day's high. Logitech,...
Reminder - First Republic Bank (FRC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/26/22, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 11/10/22. As a percentage of FRC's recent stock price of $112.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%. In general, dividends...
Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 26, 2022 : TMO, BMY, ADP, BA, WM, GD, CME, BSX, NSC, KHC, APH, HES
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/26/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.78. This value represents a 17.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 22.02 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10.
After Hours Most Active for Oct 25, 2022 : TQQQ, HST, VTRS, GOOGL, SQQQ, QQQ, V, TFC, PFE, KMI, O, BSX
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -141.58 to 11,528.41. The total After hours volume is currently 143,297,826 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.82 at $21.73, with 8,026,608 shares traded. This represents a 33.15% increase...
Fortinet (FTNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Fortinet (FTNT) closed the most recent trading day at $55.92, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the network security company had...
