3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
3 Top-Ranked Medical Stocks Lapping the S&P 500
The Zacks Medical sector has been relatively strong over the last month, climbing nearly 5% vs. the S&P 500’s ascent of 4%. Additionally, the sector is currently ranked #2 out of all 16 Zacks sectors, telling us that stocks within have been witnessing favorable earnings estimate revisions. After all,...
Why Lucid Stock Jumped Today
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has been moving forward with its plans for future growth, and made another announcement today in that regard. That's helped the stock jump 9% as of 3:45 p.m. ET. So what. Yesterday, Lucid announced a new vice president and managing director of Lucid Middle East to...
Technology Sector Update for 10/25/2022: CALX,LOGI,XRX
Technology stocks were advancing on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2% in afternoon trading. In company news, Calix (CALX) stock rose past 16% after the company late Monday reported Q3 results topping Wall Street forecasts and also...
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Carrier (CARR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Carrier Global Corporation CARR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, suggesting a decrease of 8.45% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. The estimated figure has been unchanged over the past 30 days.
After-Hours Earnings Report for October 25, 2022 : MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, V, TXN, CB, CNI, CMG, ENPH, AMP, CSGP, EQR
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 0.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MSFT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 24.65 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.
3M Stock (NYSE:MMM): Investors Should Focus on Q3’s Bright Spots
The 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), being a manufacturing business, has been at the receiving end of a punishing year due to supply-chain constraints and elevated consumer prices. The company performed surprisingly well during its most recently reported quarter, so I am bullish on 3M stock despite the market's unenthused response.
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Surges 11%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) shares ended the last trading session 11% higher at $7.46. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from the...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, up 2.2%. Within that group, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.8% and 6.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 26.24% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 49.51% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 52.91% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
Why Heidrick & Struggles Stock Fell as Much as 20% in Morning Trading Today
Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ: HSII), an executive recruiter and temporary-help provider, fell sharply at the open on Tuesday, dropping as much as 20% at one point. Although the stock managed to claw back more than half of that loss by midday, it was still off in the high single digits by 1 p.m. ET today. The big news came after the close on Monday, when the company reported third-quarter earnings.
Farmland Partners Stock Pops 5% on Earnings and FFO Beats, Guidance Increase
Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) stock gained 5% on Tuesday following the farmland real estate investment trust's (REIT) release of third-quarter results that were likely better than many investors expected. For investors not familiar with Farmland Partners, this REIT buys high-quality U.S. farmland that it leases to farmers to grow a...
Why Qualtrics Stock Bounced Higher on Tuesday
Shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) surged as much as 21.1% early Tuesday morning. The extreme gains didn't last, cooling down to a 9.7% increase by 2:40 p.m. ET, but that's still an impressive upswing. The quick gains were powered by a robust third-quarter report after Monday's closing bell. So...
Alphabet Inc. Q3 Income Declines, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $13.91 billion, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $18.94 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average had...
Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 26, 2022 : TMO, BMY, ADP, BA, WM, GD, CME, BSX, NSC, KHC, APH, HES
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/26/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.78. This value represents a 17.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 22.02 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10.
UPS Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q3 on Favorable Pricing
United Parcel Service UPS reported third-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84. The earnings beat was primarily owing to higher delivery prices. Favorable pricing more than offset the downside caused by declining shipping volumes. The bottom line increased 10.33% year over year.
Dillard's (DDS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dillard's (DDS) closed at $322.21, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained...
