The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, up 2.2%. Within that group, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.8% and 6.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 26.24% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 49.51% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 52.91% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

12 HOURS AGO