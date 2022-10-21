Read full article on original website
3M Stock (NYSE:MMM): Investors Should Focus on Q3’s Bright Spots
The 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), being a manufacturing business, has been at the receiving end of a punishing year due to supply-chain constraints and elevated consumer prices. The company performed surprisingly well during its most recently reported quarter, so I am bullish on 3M stock despite the market's unenthused response.
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, up 2.2%. Within that group, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.8% and 6.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 26.24% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 49.51% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 52.91% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Carrier (CARR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Carrier Global Corporation CARR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, suggesting a decrease of 8.45% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. The estimated figure has been unchanged over the past 30 days.
Farmland Partners Stock Pops 5% on Earnings and FFO Beats, Guidance Increase
Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) stock gained 5% on Tuesday following the farmland real estate investment trust's (REIT) release of third-quarter results that were likely better than many investors expected. For investors not familiar with Farmland Partners, this REIT buys high-quality U.S. farmland that it leases to farmers to grow a...
Why Lucid Stock Jumped Today
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has been moving forward with its plans for future growth, and made another announcement today in that regard. That's helped the stock jump 9% as of 3:45 p.m. ET. So what. Yesterday, Lucid announced a new vice president and managing director of Lucid Middle East to...
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Costco Recalls Product From The Kirkland Brand
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
After-Hours Earnings Report for October 25, 2022 : MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, V, TXN, CB, CNI, CMG, ENPH, AMP, CSGP, EQR
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 0.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MSFT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 24.65 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.
Will Q3 Earnings Spark Amazon Stock?
Investors will be eying Amazon’s AMZN Q3 earnings report on October 27 during a busy week for big tech. Trading 36% from its highs, Amazon will give valuable insight into the state of e-commerce and cloud computing amid economic uncertainty. This will also be the company’s first earnings report since its 20-1 stock split in July.
Reminder - First Republic Bank (FRC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/26/22, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 11/10/22. As a percentage of FRC's recent stock price of $112.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%. In general, dividends...
Financial Sector Update for 10/25/2022: LMST,PEBO,ARI,CATY,SBSI
Financial stocks extended their Tuesday advance during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 3.6% after the Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index declined 0.7% during August, falling for the second month in a row, while the S&P/Case-Shiller index showed home prices cooled 1.1% during August compared with the prior month but remaining 13% above year-ago levels.
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
Texas Instruments Inc. Q3 Income Advances, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings totaled $2.29 billion, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $1.95 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average...
Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.9% to $17.68 per share. It was a good day for the markets as...
Can Meta Stock Get Its Mojo Back with Q3 Earnings?
Trading 61% from its highs, investors will be closely watching Meta Platforms META Q3 earnings release on October 26. META will give further insight into the effects of slower advertising spending on social media platforms. Snap SNAP reported earlier in the month with its stock already feeling the impact of marketers scaling back on ad spending.
3 Top-Ranked Medical Stocks Lapping the S&P 500
The Zacks Medical sector has been relatively strong over the last month, climbing nearly 5% vs. the S&P 500’s ascent of 4%. Additionally, the sector is currently ranked #2 out of all 16 Zacks sectors, telling us that stocks within have been witnessing favorable earnings estimate revisions. After all,...
Why Qualtrics Stock Bounced Higher on Tuesday
Shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) surged as much as 21.1% early Tuesday morning. The extreme gains didn't last, cooling down to a 9.7% increase by 2:40 p.m. ET, but that's still an impressive upswing. The quick gains were powered by a robust third-quarter report after Monday's closing bell. So...
Dillard's (DDS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dillard's (DDS) closed at $322.21, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained...
Canadian National (CNI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Canadian National (CNI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.95%. A quarter...
Alphabet Inc. Q3 Income Declines, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $13.91 billion, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $18.94 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average had...
