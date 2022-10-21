While CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$25.47 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$21.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CoreCard's current trading price of US$22.28 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CoreCard’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

14 HOURS AGO