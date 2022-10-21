Fortune Feimster’s first solo hour for Netflix, Sweet and Salty, was one of the best stand-up comedy specials of 2020. Can she go 2-for-2 in 2022? FORTUNE FEIMSTER: GOOD FORTUNE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: In Sweet & Salty, Feimster looked back on her awkward childhood in North Carolina, with delightful stories about family outings to Hooters and revelatory Lifetime movies, all presented with even more joy seeing her mother in the audience. Two and a half years later, Feimster has even more to be joyful about, having found love and happiness. Hence: ‘Good Fortune.’ But her path is not without...

