The early wave of the PNC Championship's field has been announced. John Daly and his son, John Daly II, will try and defend their title at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on Dec. 17-18. Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, who won the event in 2020, will be back after missing last year's tournament due to injury.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO