Winner's bag: CJ Cup in South Carolina champion Rory McIlroy
Here's a look at the equipment Rory McIlroy used to defend his title at the CJ Cup and reclaim world No. 1. DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft. FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’ Li White 80 TX shaft; Stealth Plus+...
Looking back at the nine times Rory McIlroy ascended to world No. 1
After winning the CJ Cup, Rory McIlroy sits above every other golfer on Earth ... again. With his 23rd PGA Tour win, the Northern Irishman became the Official World Golf Ranking's No. 1 player for the ninth time, trailing only Tiger Woods and Greg Norman for the most ever (11).
Atthaya Thitikul still 'satisfied' after missing out on much with Sunday 74 at BMW Ladies
After holding the 54-hole BMW Ladies Championship lead, Atthaya Thitikul's final-round 2-over 74 may have cost her more than a win. The 19-year-old Thai could have dethroned Jin Young Ko as world No. 1. She could have moved to the forefront in the Player of the Year race. And she...
Monday Scramble: Rory's rise back to the top; the ultimate 2023 player schedule
Rory McIlroy climbs the mountain, four PGA Tour events get a lift, Lydia Ko becomes a dominant force (again!) and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. Rory McIlroy’s voice started to catch. No, this wasn’t like the Ryder Cup last fall, when he poured out his heart...
Jon Rahm (T-4) puts up a fight while 'battling swing thoughts' at CJ Cup
This wasn't what Jon Rahm was looking for. Trailing Rory McIlroy by one shot after 54 holes of the CJ Cup at Congaree, Rahm was aiming for his second win in as many worldwide starts (he won the DP World Tour's Spanish Open two weeks ago). The 27-year-old Spaniard stuck...
CJ Cup in South Carolina payout: Rory McIlroy closing in on No. 2 in career earnings
Rory McIlroy earned his 23rd PGA Tour victory, reclaimed world No. 1 and pocketed nearly $2 million in winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina. McIlroy crossed the $68 million mark in official career PGA Tour earnings, getting him closer to No. 2 on the all-time list. McIlroy is currently fourth, with Vijay Singh ($71,236,216) third and Jim Furyk ($71,507,269) second.
Early PNC Championship field announced; Team Daly set to defend
The early wave of the PNC Championship's field has been announced. John Daly and his son, John Daly II, will try and defend their title at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on Dec. 17-18. Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, who won the event in 2020, will be back after missing last year's tournament due to injury.
How to watch: Live stream schedule for Butterfield Bermuda, East Lake Cup
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
