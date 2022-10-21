Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Commentators Take Playful Shot At Lakers, LeBron James
The first few games haven't necessarily gone how the Lakers have wanted them to. They haven't won a game yet and are looking for any sort of momentum to build off and sure don't look like a playoff team this year. It's hard to hide any flaws when LeBron James...
TMZ.com
LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss
LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
Shaquille O’Neal Says Joel Embiid Must Win Unanimous MVP This Season: "If He Doesn't Get Unanimous MVP, I'll Be Disappointed."
Shaquille O'Neal has high expectations of Joel Embiid, as he stated he'd be disappointed if Embiid doesn't win MVP unanimously this season.
De'Aaron Fox Says He Canceled His Workout With Suns So They Didn't Draft Him: "Me And Devin Booker Would've Been A Nice Backcourt."
De'Aaron Fox reveals that he called off his workout with the Phoenix Suns so he was drafted by a different team.
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
Adam Silver responds to LeBron James' desire to own an NBA team in Las Vegas.
WKYC
'They can't play dead in a western': Cleveland Cavaliers' broadcast team pokes fun at LeBron James' Lakers' 0-3 start
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Washington Wizards in their home opener on Sunday. But before Donovan Mitchell finished scoring 37 points to lead Cleveland to a 117-107 overtime victory, the Cavs' broadcast team turned its attention toward the franchise's former star, LeBron James. Discussing the first week...
thecomeback.com
Trade rumors swirling for Browns star
The Cleveland Browns are 2-5 and mired in a season that probably won’t improve much, even after quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Given how much that star running back Kareem Hunt has made it clear that he wants either a new contract or trade, the franchise might be inclined to give him the latter soon enough.
Florida rises in latest CBS Sports FBS 1-131 rankings after bye week
Despite not playing last week, the Florida Gators made a slight improvement in the latest CBS Sports rankings of all FBS teams. They are currently the No. 38 team in the nation and the No. 10 team in the SEC — but five spots behind Arkansas, the closest SEC team to the Gators.
Cleveland Scene
Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory
After splitting their two road games to open the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers began their home schedule with a matchup against the Washington Wizards in which they were victorious in overtime, 117-107. Here's what we saw.
Massillon beats Canton McKinley 23-12, earn this year's bragging rights
It's a rivalry as old as time—or at least 127 years old. This year, the Massillon Tigers found themselves victorious over Canton McKinley, beating the Bulldogs 23-13.
Yardbarker
Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Sits Courtside at Home-Opener
Gilbert, 60, received a smattering of applause as he made his way from the tunnel and toward his usual spot on the baseline. He continues to recover and make progress from a stroke suffered in May 2019, staying mostly out of the limelight since then. That’s especially the case when it comes to the Cavs, with his team politely turning down an interview request from Hoops Wire within the last year.
Guardians have some tough middle infield decisions to make
Two months ago, I wrote about Andres Gimenez’s 2022 breakout and how it was a critical factor in propelling the Guardians toward what would eventually be their first division title since 2018. Gimenez finished strong following that Aug. 30 writing, going on to bat .282/.387/.385 in his final 137 plate appearances.
