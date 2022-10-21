ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Free Skate Clinic for Teens

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 3 days ago
The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department and volunteers from Crossroads City Derby are hosting a “Free – Learn to Skate Clinic” for teens, ages 12 to 17 from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 12 at Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave.

Roller skating is a fun way for teens to encourage brain development and physical endurance while also giving them an outlet to lighten their mood and increase their confidence.

Parents will be required to fill out a participant waiver and all participants will be required to bring their own roller skates, elbow pads, knee pads, helmet, and wrist guards.

For information, or to reserve your spot, please call Meerscheidt Recreation Center at 575/541-2563.

