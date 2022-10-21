TIDD Board to Meet Oct. 24

The Tax Increment Development District Board, which includes all members of the Las Cruces City Council, will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St.

City Council has cancelled its Monday work session.

At Monday’s meeting, the TIDD board will be presented with updates on the special tax district’s finances and the status of current projects underway. Also, recommendations to the board to increase shade at Plaza de Las Cruces will be presented. A copy of a report to be presented and discussed with the TIDD Board can be accessed by clicking here.

The agenda for Monday’s TIDD Board meeting is available online at https://lascruces.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=350.

Monday’s TIDD Board meeting will be televised live on CLCTV, Comcast Cable channel 20, and in high definition on Comcast Cable channel 298. The meeting also will be available online at clctv.com and at YouTube.com/clctv20.

Prior to the TIDD Board meeting, City Council will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at City Hall for a Closed Meeting. The Council will discuss pending or threatened litigation against the City, and bargaining strategies prior to collective bargaining negotiations.

The next scheduled City Council meeting is at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The Agenda Setting Meeting will be Monday, Oct. 31.