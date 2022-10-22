Healthy Fall Dog Treats for Your Pup to Enjoy

(Photo Credit: inside-studio via Getty)

Pumpkin spice doesn’t have to be reserved for Starbucks drinks and baked goods. Just as humans like to enjoy certain foods when the seasons change, dogs can get in on the fall fun. Ingredients like pumpkin, apple, and cinnamon all benefit our furry friends when given in appropriate portions.

With that said, if you aren’t making the treats yourself, it can be hard to determine what constitutes a healthy snack for your dog. Some dog treats contain unnecessary additives or loads of sugar. To help you narrow your selection, we’ve found the most nutritious fall-themed snacks and dissected their ingredients.

Read on for our list of fall dog treats to let your pup try this season.

Portland Pet Food Company’s Pumpkin Biscuits

(Image Source: Chewy.com)

Ingredients: Garbanzo Bean Flour, Pumpkin, Peanut Butter, Molasses, Cinnamon

This snack from Portland Pet Food Company contains flour made from garbanzo beans, which are high in vitamins A, B, and C. They also contain good amounts of the nutrients folate, magnesium, and potassium. Pumpkin is a great source of fiber, and peanut butter has protein that is good for your pup. Although molasses as you might know it isn’t good for your dog, there is a certain method of processing molasses that is perfectly safe for your dog in small quantities. Cinnamon isn’t necessarily good or bad for your dog; it does, however, add a nice flavor!

Exclusively Dog Boho Biscuits: Pumpkin Flavor

(Image Source: Chewy.com)

Ingredients: Ground Oats, Barley, Pea Starch, Potatoes, Pumpkin, Canola Oil, Cinnamon, Mixed Tocopherols (a preservative)

These heart-shaped pumpkin biscuits from Exclusively Dog contain a base of ground oats, which are perfectly nutritious for your pup. Oats, like most grains, are a good source of fiber and protein. Barley, a cereal grain, is very similar. Cooked potatoes are good for your dog in moderation. Because of their addition to these treats, we recommend not going overboard with giving them to your pup. The addition of canola oil may raise red flags; however, most oils are perfectly safe for dogs in moderation. “Mixed tocopherols” is kind of a scary phrase. You’ll be glad to know that tocopherols are simply naturally-occurring sources of vitamin E.

Bocce’s Bakery: Pumpkin, PB & Cinnamon Recipe

(Image Source: Chewy.com)

Ingredients: Oat Flour, Pumpkin, Rolled Oats, Peanut Butter, Coconut Glycerin, Molasses, Flaxseed, Vegetable Oil, Cinnamon, Citric Acid (Preservative).

These snacks from Bocce’s Bakery contain oat flour, which is not unlike the ground oats in the Boho Biscuit snacks. They also contain molasses, pumpkin, peanut butter, and cinnamon — all ingredients used in the previous two puppy snacks. Vegetable oil, similarly to canola oil, is fine in small quantities. Where Bocce’s treats differ is the use of flaxseed, coconut glycerin, and citric acid. Flaxseed is a common ingredient in dog foods. Coconut glycerin, although a long name, is simply an oil not unlike canola oil. Citric acid also can sound scary, but it’s a naturally-occurring preservative that humans use in canning.

The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. Spooktacular: Honeyed Apple & Cinnamon

(Image Source: Chewy.com)

Ingredients: Rolled Oats, Honey, Coconut Glycerin, Whey, Vanilla, Rice Flour, Apple, Cinnamon & Natural Smoke Flavor

Like the Bocce’s Bakery treats, The Lazy Dog’s Honeyed Apple & Cinnamon snacks use rolled oats and coconut glycerin. The addition of honey as a natural sweetener and vanilla and apples as natural flavors is a touch your dog won’t be mad about. Keep in mind that your pup should eat these in moderation or they may gain a couple pounds come spring.

Finley’s Barkery Wheat-Free Apple & Cinnamon Crunchy Biscuits

(Image Source: Chewy.com)

Ingredients: Oats, Barley, Apples, Coconut Oil, Honey, Cinnamon, Rosemary Extract.

If your pup has a wheat intolerance, Finley’s Barkery Wheat-Free Apple & Cinnamon Crunchy Biscuits may be the way to go. Of all of the fall dog treats, this is the only one that uses rosemary extract. Some dogs have a particular taste for this herb, which is good to give your dog in moderation. However, pregnant dogs and dogs who are prone to seizures should stay away from rosemary.