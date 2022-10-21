Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2022. It has since been updated. A 27-year-old woman's TikToks are going viral on social media with a pleasantly surprising blast from the past. Maddy Bill, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, has grabbed the attention of more than 6.6 million people since March when she posted a video of herself opening a green suitcase from the 1950s. In it was vintage clothing that her grandmother, Marie D'Alessandro Donato, wore during her honeymoon to New York in 1952. Donato—who is now 91—had such a blast during that trip with her late husband Anthony James Donato that she wanted to preserve her memories of the honeymoon in tangible form.

