It’s official: the Raiders will be without tight end Darren Waller when they face the Texans Sunday. The Pro Bowler has been ruled OUT for the game with a hamstring injury. Two other receivers are Questionable for the Raiders with Mack Hollins dealing with a heel injury and Hunter Renfrow a hip injury. LB Jayon Brown is also Questionable with a hamstring injury.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO