Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow Made NFL History On Sunday Afternoon

Joe Burrow put on a show Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback posted 481 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He also added 20 rushing yards and a score on the ground. As noted by StatMuse, he became the first player in NFL history...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Linval Joseph visits the Jets

He started his career with the Giants. He could be continuing it with the Jets. Per the NFL’s Friday personnel notice, veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph visited with the Jets on Friday. Joseph, a second-round pick in 2010, spent four seasons with the Giants before signing as a free...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: Damiere Byrd, Marcus Mariota Connect on 75-Yard Falcons Touchdown

Not much was going right early for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Damiere Byrd and Marcus Mariota did hook up for a highlight touchdown that could be signaling a change of momentum. The receiver-quarterback combo connected on a 75-yard touchdown late in the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Game Haus

Dak Prescott Cleared to Play in Week 7

The Cowboys have officially cleared Dak Prescott to play in the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 7 contest. After a five-week absence due to a hand injury, Prescott will return to the field after Cooper Rush went 4-1 in his spot starts. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders, Texans final Week 7 injury report: TE Darren Waller OUT with hamstring injury

It’s official: the Raiders will be without tight end Darren Waller when they face the Texans Sunday. The Pro Bowler has been ruled OUT for the game with a hamstring injury. Two other receivers are Questionable for the Raiders with Mack Hollins dealing with a heel injury and Hunter Renfrow a hip injury. LB Jayon Brown is also Questionable with a hamstring injury.
HOUSTON, TX
WBAL Radio

Ravens to celebrate Super Bowl XLVII championship team

A celebration will treat Baltimore Ravens fans at Sunday's game with a reunion 10 years in the making to recognize the Super Bowl XLVII championship team. The world champions will be back at M&T Bank Stadium for a special reunion celebration with more than 50 members of that winning team.
BALTIMORE, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Gus Edwards scores first TD since 2020 NFL season in return to action

Gus Edwards is active once again, joining the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. It is Edwards’ first game played since the 2020 playoffs as he comes back from a serious knee injury. His impact has been felt with Edwards even scoring his first touchdown...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson will not love this J.K. Dobbins knee surgery update

The Baltimore Ravens backfield just can’t catch a break. On Friday, it was announced that starting running back J.K. Dobbins is will not play this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefer, “Ravens’ standout RB J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week that would sideline him 4-6 weeks, per sources.”
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Ravens activate Edwards, put Dobbins on injured reserve

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Gus Edwards from the physically-unable-to-perform list and put running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against Cleveland. Edwards and Dobbins both missed all of last season with knee injuries. Edwards has not played this...
BALTIMORE, MD

