Related
Explore the Universe in Pasco on the Most Advanced Projection System in the PNW
A combination of high-definition imagery and sound on the most high-tech projection system in the Pacific Northwest presents a 36-foot panoramic view of the universe in 3D at Bechtel’s National Planetarium at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. And, it’s open to the public. What’s the Bechtel Planetarium All...
Digging Up Ice Age Mammoth Bones Near Kennewick, the Coyote Canyon Site
Did you know there is an archeological dig operation and museum next to Kennewick? It’s called the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site and MCBONES Research Center Foundation, and it's open to the public during certain months of the year. What is a Mammoth?. A mammoth was a large, hairy, elephant-like...
This Is Washington's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
What Really Happened at the Horrifying Whitman Massacre in Walla Walla?
The Whitman Massacre took place on November 29th, 1847. The killings of Marcus Whitman, his wife, and eleven others is also referred to as the Tragedy at Waiilatpu by the National Park Service. The attack lasted several days, with most of the killings taking place on the first day. What...
What caused the fiery plane wreck at Tri-Cities Airport last month? New details
The damaged runway is expected to reopen this week.
Could Clowning Around Land You in Tri-Cities Legal Trouble?
If you're thinking about dressing up as a clown to give the unsuspecting citizens of the Tri-Cities a good scare for Halloween, you might want to reconsider. There are many ways "clowning around" this holiday could land you in trouble with the law. Is Dressing as a Clown Around Town...
My Cheap Wedding at the Kennewick Public Library Remains One of My Best Decisions
I'm celebrating seven years of marital bliss with my amazing wife. It's hard to believe that much time has passed already but considering how much the world has changed since 2015, it certainly has been a while. You often hear people talk about their dream wedding; maybe it's a destination...
nbcrightnow.com
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
shorelineareanews.com
Gov. Inslee: World’s largest melter of radioactive waste now heating up at Hanford
The world’s largest melter of radioactive waste is now heating up near Richland after more than 20 years of construction. The melter will be used to glassify radioactive waste from Hanford tanks, preparing the waste for permanent disposal. The melter will first create practice glass before processing real Hanford tank waste by the end of 2023.
Fertilizer Plant Near Moses Lake Burns to Ground Sunday [VIDEO]
The Grant County Sheriff's Department as well as fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant goes up in flames. No one was injured and there were no evacuations, mainly because the wind was not blowing excessively. However, some persons a mile or so away were urged to stay indoors Sunday afternoon, and not open windows or doors.
Do You Remember When Pasco Had a Curfew?
When I was growing up in Pasco, I was always afraid I'd get caught while out past midnight. You see, there used to be a sign just off Highway 395 right after you took the Lewis Street exit from the Blue Bridge. That sign read "CURFEW - 17 YEARS AND YOUNGER."
shorelineareanews.com
Arnie Moreno art showing at 14 Hands Winery in Prosser WA
Local resident and retired teacher Arnie Moreno has an art showing at the 14 Hands Winery in Prosser, Washington and a small show in the library at Shorewood High School. October 8, 2022 - November 4, 2022 Daily, 11:00am-5:00pm. Join us in our tasting room throughout the month of October...
Savage Weather System Shuts Down Popular Walla Walla Balloon Event
If you had plans to be in Walla Walla for this weekend's hot air balloon festival, you'll have to wait till next year. The 46th Annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede was cancelled due to rain and wind in the region. All the fun was scheduled to take place this weekend,...
One of Us Is Lying Actress is From Washington, Get to Know Annalisa Cochrane
The mystery drama series One of Us Is Lying stars Washington's Annalisa Cochrane. Starring as Addy Prentiss in the Peacock series, Annalisa also was in Cobra Kai, as Yasmine. We've also seen the actress in various tv shows including Into the Dark, The Good Doctor, The Young and the Restless, and more.
Missing Woman Still Being Sought Near Heppner, Oregon
The Morrow County OR Sheriff's Office continues to seek any possible leads from the public about a missing woman. The woman was last seen on the afternoon of Sat, October 22nd. The MCSO says 51-year-old Tina Williamson (hometown not listed) was last seen near the Willow Creek Reservoir around 4:30...
Shelter-in-place advisory extended following Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant fire
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has extended the shelter-in-place advisory due to the air quality. The poor quality is a result of a fire at the Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant near Moses Lake. Firefighters spent the night keeping an eye on hot spots still...
KHQ Right Now
Fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake burns down
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A structure fire at the Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake ended up collapsing the building, and a shelter-in-place warning was sent out by Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) due to air quality concerns. The initial advisory was set to expire on Monday morning, however...
nbcrightnow.com
Family displaced after garage catches fire in Pasco Sunday Night
PASCO, Wash.- A garage fire in Pasco leaves a family displaced for the night. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was contained to the garage. However the family is staying with relatives living nearby. We're told no one was injured in the fire. The official...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
City of Walla Walla warns Liberty Theater owner, saying he illegally hosted private events
Horizon Air, Walla Walla's only airline, is here to stay. For now, so is reduced service. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
northeastoregonnow.com
Two Rivers Inmate Dies
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Leman Louis Bledsoe, died Oct. 20. Bledsoe was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. Bledsoe entered DOC custody on March 23, 2022, from Umatilla County with an earliest...
