Richland, WA

Could Clowning Around Land You in Tri-Cities Legal Trouble?

If you're thinking about dressing up as a clown to give the unsuspecting citizens of the Tri-Cities a good scare for Halloween, you might want to reconsider. There are many ways "clowning around" this holiday could land you in trouble with the law. Is Dressing as a Clown Around Town...
PASCO, WA
Train blocks road in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KENNEWICK, WA
Gov. Inslee: World’s largest melter of radioactive waste now heating up at Hanford

The world’s largest melter of radioactive waste is now heating up near Richland after more than 20 years of construction. The melter will be used to glassify radioactive waste from Hanford tanks, preparing the waste for permanent disposal. The melter will first create practice glass before processing real Hanford tank waste by the end of 2023.
RICHLAND, WA
Fertilizer Plant Near Moses Lake Burns to Ground Sunday [VIDEO]

The Grant County Sheriff's Department as well as fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant goes up in flames. No one was injured and there were no evacuations, mainly because the wind was not blowing excessively. However, some persons a mile or so away were urged to stay indoors Sunday afternoon, and not open windows or doors.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Do You Remember When Pasco Had a Curfew?

When I was growing up in Pasco, I was always afraid I'd get caught while out past midnight. You see, there used to be a sign just off Highway 395 right after you took the Lewis Street exit from the Blue Bridge. That sign read "CURFEW - 17 YEARS AND YOUNGER."
PASCO, WA
Arnie Moreno art showing at 14 Hands Winery in Prosser WA

Local resident and retired teacher Arnie Moreno has an art showing at the 14 Hands Winery in Prosser, Washington and a small show in the library at Shorewood High School. October 8, 2022 - November 4, 2022 Daily, 11:00am-5:00pm. Join us in our tasting room throughout the month of October...
PROSSER, WA
Missing Woman Still Being Sought Near Heppner, Oregon

The Morrow County OR Sheriff's Office continues to seek any possible leads from the public about a missing woman. The woman was last seen on the afternoon of Sat, October 22nd. The MCSO says 51-year-old Tina Williamson (hometown not listed) was last seen near the Willow Creek Reservoir around 4:30...
HEPPNER, OR
Fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake burns down

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A structure fire at the Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake ended up collapsing the building, and a shelter-in-place warning was sent out by Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) due to air quality concerns. The initial advisory was set to expire on Monday morning, however...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Family displaced after garage catches fire in Pasco Sunday Night

PASCO, Wash.- A garage fire in Pasco leaves a family displaced for the night. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was contained to the garage. However the family is staying with relatives living nearby. We're told no one was injured in the fire. The official...
PASCO, WA
Two Rivers Inmate Dies

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Leman Louis Bledsoe, died Oct. 20. Bledsoe was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. Bledsoe entered DOC custody on March 23, 2022, from Umatilla County with an earliest...
UMATILLA, OR
