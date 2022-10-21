ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Two-Goal Third Period Powers Eagles over BU for Comm Ave

Box Score NEWTON, Mass. — The No. 21 Boston College Eagles (7-9, 2-3) won their fifth straight Battle of Comm. Ave on Sunday afternoon, taking down Boston University (8-8, 4-1), by a score of 3-1, closing out their home schedule on a strong note. The Eagles opened the scoring...
BOSTON, MA
Eagles Shut Out UNH 5-0 to Complete Regular Season Sweep

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Five different Eagles scored and Mitch Benson stopped all 22 shots he faced as Boston College coasted to a 5-0 Hockey East shutout of New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon at Kelley Rink to finish a two-game regular season sweep of the Wildcats. The Eagles moved...
DURHAM, NH
Eagles Top Terriers for Weekend Sweep

BOSTON – Hannah Bilka and Abby Newhook registered four-point games as the Boston College women's hockey team earned a 5-4 win and weekend sweep over Boston University on Saturday afternoon at Walter Browne Arena. Bilka had two points and two assists for a four-point outing that pushed her to...
BOSTON, MA

