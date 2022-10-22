ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolton, IL

Dolton ATM robbed of $118K by 3 masked men who overpowered armored truck crew | FBI releases photos

ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

The FBI is searching for three masked men who were involved in the robbery of an ATM in south suburban Dolton.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the U.S. Bank on Sibley Boulevard.

Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins said an armored truck crew was servicing the ATM when the three men overpowered the crew. They got away with $118,000 in a white Infiniti.

The FBI released two new photos of the suspects Friday night. No one was hurt.

ABC 7 Chicago

