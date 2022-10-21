ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

erienewsnow.com

Fall Fest Takes Place in Griswold Park

The weather was ideal for a fall festival and that's where you could find many families in Griswold Park on Sunday . The fourth annual Downtown Fall Fest returned to West 14th Street. The Erie Downtown Partnership worked with the Urban Oasis Project to bring the event to life for the community.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

UPMC Hamot hosts 10th annual gala, benefitting clinical research

UPMC Hamot held its 10th annual gala to celebrate their resilience and collective success. The proceeds benefit a very important clinical research that will help the community. The Hamot Health Foundation created the event, which supports clinical initiatives throughout the community. Money raised goes towards clinical education as well as the hospital’s initiatives for social […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Exploring the Spookiness of Erie Cemetery

When you think about the spookiness of the Halloween season, naturally a cemetery would come to mind. Of course, we have a big one here in Erie. The Erie Cemetery. There must be some scary stories about that place. The cemetery is conducting spooky walking tours this Halloween season and...
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Area Mom Touts Dangers Of Lead Paint Poisoning

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area mother is touting the danger of lead paint poisoning, after her son suffered severe side effects when he came in contact with the toxic compound. The issue is a big problem in Chautauqua County specifically because of the area’s high...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Vietnam Reflection Segment Honors Oil City Native

He joined the Marines after attending Oil City High School and served in Vietnam from 1968-1971. Fred Ditzenberger was a Combat Engineer and specialized in finding land mines and doing demolition work. Every day, he remembers the people he served with, especially his friends who did not make it home.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Robert John Kaufman

Robert John Kaufman,36, was born November 26, 1985 in Erie, PA. He passed away May 26, 2022 in Parkersburg, WV. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Maurice A. and Dorothy I. (Osten) McWilliams and his paternal grandparents Ramon C., Sr. and Doris M. (Brittner) Kaufman, and his father, Ramon C. Kaufman, Jr.
ERIE, PA
alleghenycampus.com

Meadville residents protest rent hikes

Dozens of Meadville residents, including an Allegheny College professor and student, protested rent hikes outside the Wheatfield, New York, offices of real-estate developer Calamar on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The demonstrations are part of a larger outcry over what residents are calling unfair rent hikes of 30-40% at Calamar’s Connect 55+...
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

This Chautauqua County Pharmacy Is Closing Their Doors

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County pharmacy is closing their doors. Walgreens confirmed in a statement to WNY News Now they plan to shutter their Dunkirk location next month. Located at 327 Main Street, the chain’s last day in business is Monday, November 14. Before that...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County

STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

One Year After Violent Fight at High School Football Game

The last time Erie High played Cathedral Prep, a violent fight broke out in the stands. Players and fans rushed out of the stadium after mistakenly hearing a gunshot. "All I remember is people running and my band director telling us to also run," said Persie Doolittle, a student at Erie High School, who was performing with the marching band at last year's game. "There was a lot of hysteria, people just going everywhere."
WIVB

Tenants from senior living apartments protest rising rents

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tenants of a senior living facility in Pennsylvania are upset with rising rent prices and took their concerns straight to the Wheatfield-based developer’s headquarters. Residents claim the developer of Connect 55+, Calamar, in Meadville, Pa., is raising rent by 30 to 40 percent. A...
MEADVILLE, PA
wesb.com

Erie Woman Charged in Keating Rollover

An Erie woman has been charged in an April crash in Keating Township. According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Stephanie Hamilton was traveling on Route 646 on April 4th when she tried to pass multiple vehicles, and then went off the road to avoid a head-on collision with an approaching vehicle. The car rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest.
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Man Charged With DWI Following Town of Busti Crash

BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – A 26-year-old Jamestown man was accused of driving drunk and high after crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the single vehicle car crash on Hunt Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Councilman Removes Appointment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission

Erie County Councilman Charlie Bayle issued a letter Friday, removing his appointment, Matt Harris, from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. "The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to the East Side Renaissance, an organization in which you hold leadership creates a perception which I cannot support nor project to the community," said Bayle in the letter.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Domestic Dispute Reported At Jamestown Police Headquarters

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old woman faces several charges following an alleged domestic dispute in the reception area of Jamestown Police headquarters. Officers charged Jamie Warner with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration following the incident on Thursday evening. While police were investigating the crime, Warner...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Police Identify Human Remains Found Downtown

Jamestown Police have released the identity of the man whose body was discovered downtown Monday Afternoon. The victim, 51-year old Clarence Kelwaski of Jamestown, was found behind the 100 block of East Second Street. Kelwaski was reported missing from Saratoga Springs on August 11, after he reportedly signed himself out...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Titusville Herald

Taco Bell one step closer to reality

Titusville moves one step closer to having taco Tuesday every day. The Titusville Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend to city council they move forward with allowing the Taco Bell franchise to build on the former Perkins restaurant site on East Central Avenue. At the Thursday night meeting the commission...
TITUSVILLE, PA

