Fall Fest Takes Place in Griswold Park
The weather was ideal for a fall festival and that's where you could find many families in Griswold Park on Sunday . The fourth annual Downtown Fall Fest returned to West 14th Street. The Erie Downtown Partnership worked with the Urban Oasis Project to bring the event to life for the community.
UPMC Hamot hosts 10th annual gala, benefitting clinical research
UPMC Hamot held its 10th annual gala to celebrate their resilience and collective success. The proceeds benefit a very important clinical research that will help the community. The Hamot Health Foundation created the event, which supports clinical initiatives throughout the community. Money raised goes towards clinical education as well as the hospital’s initiatives for social […]
Exploring the Spookiness of Erie Cemetery
When you think about the spookiness of the Halloween season, naturally a cemetery would come to mind. Of course, we have a big one here in Erie. The Erie Cemetery. There must be some scary stories about that place. The cemetery is conducting spooky walking tours this Halloween season and...
Jamestown Area Mom Touts Dangers Of Lead Paint Poisoning
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area mother is touting the danger of lead paint poisoning, after her son suffered severe side effects when he came in contact with the toxic compound. The issue is a big problem in Chautauqua County specifically because of the area’s high...
Icing on the Lake closing in December, unveils new ‘Sweet Vault’
A local bakery is closing its doors for good before the new year arrives. Icing on the Lake announced that it will close on Dec. 30th after 11 and a half years of business in Erie. The owner of the bakery said that it’s become too physically demanding, after having two hip replacements and a […]
Vietnam Reflection Segment Honors Oil City Native
He joined the Marines after attending Oil City High School and served in Vietnam from 1968-1971. Fred Ditzenberger was a Combat Engineer and specialized in finding land mines and doing demolition work. Every day, he remembers the people he served with, especially his friends who did not make it home.
Robert John Kaufman
Robert John Kaufman,36, was born November 26, 1985 in Erie, PA. He passed away May 26, 2022 in Parkersburg, WV. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Maurice A. and Dorothy I. (Osten) McWilliams and his paternal grandparents Ramon C., Sr. and Doris M. (Brittner) Kaufman, and his father, Ramon C. Kaufman, Jr.
Meadville residents protest rent hikes
Dozens of Meadville residents, including an Allegheny College professor and student, protested rent hikes outside the Wheatfield, New York, offices of real-estate developer Calamar on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The demonstrations are part of a larger outcry over what residents are calling unfair rent hikes of 30-40% at Calamar’s Connect 55+...
This Chautauqua County Pharmacy Is Closing Their Doors
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County pharmacy is closing their doors. Walgreens confirmed in a statement to WNY News Now they plan to shutter their Dunkirk location next month. Located at 327 Main Street, the chain’s last day in business is Monday, November 14. Before that...
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
One Year After Violent Fight at High School Football Game
The last time Erie High played Cathedral Prep, a violent fight broke out in the stands. Players and fans rushed out of the stadium after mistakenly hearing a gunshot. "All I remember is people running and my band director telling us to also run," said Persie Doolittle, a student at Erie High School, who was performing with the marching band at last year's game. "There was a lot of hysteria, people just going everywhere."
High school football: Pennsylvania running back Ethen Knox tops 3,000 yards on the season in just nine games
Pennsylvania high school running back Ethen Knox of Oil City continued his record-breaking campaign Friday in a 30-14 win over Titusville. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior became just the fourth player in history to rush for 3,000 yards in the first nine games of a season and posted his seventh 400-yard performance this fall.
Tenants from senior living apartments protest rising rents
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tenants of a senior living facility in Pennsylvania are upset with rising rent prices and took their concerns straight to the Wheatfield-based developer’s headquarters. Residents claim the developer of Connect 55+, Calamar, in Meadville, Pa., is raising rent by 30 to 40 percent. A...
Erie Woman Charged in Keating Rollover
An Erie woman has been charged in an April crash in Keating Township. According to a criminal complaint, 23-year-old Stephanie Hamilton was traveling on Route 646 on April 4th when she tried to pass multiple vehicles, and then went off the road to avoid a head-on collision with an approaching vehicle. The car rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest.
Man Charged With DWI Following Town of Busti Crash
BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – A 26-year-old Jamestown man was accused of driving drunk and high after crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the single vehicle car crash on Hunt Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on...
RSV, flu on the rise in Erie; local hospitals give tips for staying healthy
As hospitals across the nation continue to treat patients with cases of RSV and the flu, local medical professionals are weighing in on what they are seeing in the Erie community. UPMC Hamot and the LECOM Center for Health and Aging are giving tips on how to remain healthy this winter as they say cases […]
Erie County Councilman Removes Appointment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission
Erie County Councilman Charlie Bayle issued a letter Friday, removing his appointment, Matt Harris, from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. "The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to the East Side Renaissance, an organization in which you hold leadership creates a perception which I cannot support nor project to the community," said Bayle in the letter.
Domestic Dispute Reported At Jamestown Police Headquarters
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old woman faces several charges following an alleged domestic dispute in the reception area of Jamestown Police headquarters. Officers charged Jamie Warner with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration following the incident on Thursday evening. While police were investigating the crime, Warner...
Jamestown Police Identify Human Remains Found Downtown
Jamestown Police have released the identity of the man whose body was discovered downtown Monday Afternoon. The victim, 51-year old Clarence Kelwaski of Jamestown, was found behind the 100 block of East Second Street. Kelwaski was reported missing from Saratoga Springs on August 11, after he reportedly signed himself out...
Taco Bell one step closer to reality
Titusville moves one step closer to having taco Tuesday every day. The Titusville Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend to city council they move forward with allowing the Taco Bell franchise to build on the former Perkins restaurant site on East Central Avenue. At the Thursday night meeting the commission...
