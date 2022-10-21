Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Fire brought under control at vacant house in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — Crews in Mattoon responded to a residential fire around 5:40 p.m. according to a release from the Mattoon Fire Department. Heavy smoke and fire were showing from the first floor windows of the two-story structure. Fighters were able to contain the fire to its room of origin while searching for occupants. Neighbors reported that the house was being used by squatters but was otherwise unoccupied.
wmay.com
Authorities Identify Victim Of Christian County Train Crash, Derailment
Christian County authorities have identified the grain co-op worker who was killed when he was struck by a train while on the job in Stonington Friday. 69-year-old Stephen Jordan of Moweaqua was operating a piece of equipment called a railcar mover when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern train carrying four empty rail cars.
newschannel20.com
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
wglt.org
Bloomington Police: Carjackers target high horsepower vehicles
Bloomington Police are issuing safety tips to prevent vehicle thefts after a reported carjacking and shooting outside a grocery store on Sunday. Bloomington police officers were called at 8 a.m. to the parking lot outside Hy-Vee on North Veterans Parkway. According to BPD, multiple masked suspects tried to steal a...
WAND TV
Police: One person shot near North Woodford
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was shot on Tuesday evening near the Moundford Terrace Apartments, according to the Decatur Police Department. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to live. No other details have been provided. WAND is working to learn more, and will...
Effingham Radio
Neoga Police Identify Juvenile Suspects in Connection to Missing Items from Residence
The following was released by the Neoga Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On Friday October 14 while on routine patrol, Neoga Police discovered an open door at a residence. The Officer called the property owner and advised them of the open door. The officer shut the door and departed the scene. It was later discovered that there were some items missing from the residence.
WAND TV
Jasper County Health Dept. employee charged stealing from the state of Illinois
(WAND) - A Jasper County Health Department worker has been charged with stealing from the state of Illinois. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against Hillary Robertson, 31, of Effingham for allegedly creating false records and billing the state of Illinois for more than $10,000 of work she had not done.
WAND TV
Decatur Police release body cam and dash cam footage of officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department released body cam and dash cam footage from an officer-involved shooting from October 12 that left two officers injured and a suspect dead. Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed after a traffic stop turned violent. A press conference was...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
WAND TV
Charleston Fire Dept. gets grant from FM Global
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston Fire Department got a grant from FM Global, one of the largest commercial property insurers. The fire prevention grant is for $1,440. FM Global representatives presented the award to Chief Steve Bennett at the Fire Station 2. The award will be used for fire...
newschannel20.com
Toddler dead, woman charged
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old child is dead and a woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ashley Bottoms. She's charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 20. According to Macoupin...
WAND TV
Carlinville toddler dies, 33-year-old woman arrested
MACOUPIN COUNTY, (WAND)- A 33-year-old woman was arrested after police found the body three-year-old toddler. According to a post from the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office, a report was made on Thursday at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was discovered minutes later that the child was dead. The initial investigation was handled by the Litchfield Police Department.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
WAND TV
Post office renamed in honor of fallen Illinois guardsman
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - The post office in Maroa was officially renamed in honor of a fallen Illinois guardsman. On Tuesday, Congressman Rodney David (R-Illinois), members of the Illinois National Guard, and the family of Spc. Jeremy Ridlen gathered to unveil the plaque at the Maroa Post Office on East Main Street, renaming the building in honor of Spc. Jeremy Ridlen of the 1544th Transportation Company.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Alexis S. Newport of Terre Haute for possession of a controlled substance, hypodermic needle, and drug paraphernalia, retail theft >$300, and possession of >5g of meth with intent to deliver. Alexis posted $1500 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 28 year old...
WAND TV
Community leaders review graphic body and dash cam video
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Members of an accountability team were some of the first to review the graphic footage of the police-involved shooting on October 12. They described the video as shocking. "Just shock, shock, about the incident and the death of a community member, the injuries to the police...
WAND TV
Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
Christian County Coroner identifies man killed in train derailment
STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
25newsnow.com
BPD investigating attempted carjacking, shooting at grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington police are looking for “multiple suspects” after a morning attempted carjacking that resulted in shots fired. Sergeant John Fermon said the attempted carjacking occurred around 8 a.m. near the HyVee along Veteran’s Parkway. Multiple suspects attempted to steal a car containing a single passenger. During the struggle between the victim and suspect, shots were fired, according to Fermon.
