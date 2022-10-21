MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — Crews in Mattoon responded to a residential fire around 5:40 p.m. according to a release from the Mattoon Fire Department. Heavy smoke and fire were showing from the first floor windows of the two-story structure. Fighters were able to contain the fire to its room of origin while searching for occupants. Neighbors reported that the house was being used by squatters but was otherwise unoccupied.

