BET
OGs of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 celebrates up-and-coming hip-hop artists pushing the genre forward including King Combs, Lil Tjay, GloRilla and Armani White. From GloRilla's showstopping performance to Trina's honoree speech, relive some of the most must-see moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022. Check out the five most...
Essence
Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Ari Lennox Lead 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations
'Black-ish' star Deon Cole will host this year’s ceremony held in Las Vegas. Today, BET announces the host, nominees and premiere date of the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET. Comedian and writer Deon Cole will host this year’s ceremony taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, November 13.
BET
'22 in 30: Full Show Recap
BET
Charged - Consciousness at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Mary J. Blige Rocks Louis Vuitton Harness Top & Short Shorts For NY Concert: Photos
Mary J. Blige was an incredible sight to see during a concert in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday night! The 51-year-old singer, who is on her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, rocked a yellow and black Louis Vuitton ensemble that included a harness top under a puffer jacket, hot pants, and thigh-high boots on stage. She also added thick yellow-framed sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down and her long red nails were on full display.
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React
GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab
Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’
Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
BET
Jamie Foxx Remembers Sister DeOndra Dixon With A Heartfelt Post
Jamie Foxx is keeping his sister, DeOndra Dixon, spirit alive by remembering her with a gallery collection of photos of them two on the anniversary of her passing. “Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs,” captioned the actor. “...
Shakira fans upset after the Recording Academy calls JLo the most influential Latin entertainer of all time
The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring Jennifer Lopez. In the process, they sparked a debate on social media about whether or not she or Shakira is really the most influential Latina of all time. The Grammy’s website wrote...
Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album
Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III, on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album. King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic. The album...
BET
HBCU Phenom: Sean 'Diddy' Combs -- From Howard U To Superstardom
Black College Love: HBCUs Impact On Pop Culture Moments. Now regarded as a classic, the song introduced everyone to go-go music, something that had long been a mainstay of HBCUs near Washington D.C. Starting out at HU in the late 80s, the Harlem-bred impresario moved from the campus to being...
Complex
Stream Jeezy and DJ Drama’s New Project ‘Snofall’ f/ Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee
Jeezy reconnects with foe-turned-friend DJ Drama. At midnight the frequent collaborators came through with Snofall, the latest installment in Drama’s Gangsta Grillz series. The hip-hop veterans announced the effort on social media this month, shortly after unleashing their joint record “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.”. Jeezy discussed...
On 'It's Only Me,' stardom makes Lil Baby more anonymous than ever
The newly minted A-list rapper variously calls himself a legend, a hero and a boss on the album, but the songs never embrace that mythmaking or mold those labels into personas.
Jay-Z Reportedly In Talks To Sell Stake In D’Usse
Jay-Z is reportedly looking to sell his stake in D’Usse to Bacardi. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the 52-year-old rapper exercised his right to a buyout a year ago under his company SC Liquor. Bacardi now has to “negotiate in good faith” and decide on a price. The process could be complicated as the “Song Cry” rapper wants to ensure his fair cut.
TMZ.com
Diddy's Son Says He's Taking Over Hip Hop, Bad Boy Style
While Diddy's turning his focus to R&B, he's leaving the door open for his heirs to control Bad Boy's hip hop empire -- and his son King Combs says he's boldly stepping up to claim it. TMZ Hip Hop got Puff's not-so-mini-me out in NYC, where he admitted he was...
Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’
Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
