Read full article on original website
Related
Landowners call for scrapping of plans to ban solar energy from England’s farmland
Farmers have urged whoever succeeds Liz Truss as UK prime minister to abandon plans to ban solar energy from most of England’s farmland, arguing that it would hurt food security by cutting off a vital income stream. Truss, who resigned on Thursday, and her environment secretary, Ranil Jayawardena, hoped...
Most Dangerous Yard Plants
You probably don't think much about the plants in your yard. But did you know that some of them are quite dangerous?. Based on our research, this article examines some of the most dangerous plants and how to protect yourself from them.
Ireland earn famous World Cup win over England with a little help from Melbourne rain
Ireland pulled off a major upset at the T20 World Cup with a five-run win over England as rain brought the match to a premature end. England were left stranded on 105-5 from 14.3 overs when the heavens opened in Melbourne, and lost via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. The result is a historic victory for Ireland, while England are left needing to win a showdown with Australia at the MCG on Friday to avoid crashing out of their group.Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone took three wickets apiece as England battled back in the first innings after Andrew Balbirnie had impressed with 62 off 47 balls as Ireland scored 157 all out in 19.2 overs.But they could not keep pace with the bat and went on to suffer a bruising defeat.Full report to follow... Read More Peter Tatchell stages LGBT+ rights protest in Qatar ahead of World CupMark Wood and Liam Livingstone lead England fightback against IrelandChris Woakes confident he can play full part in England’s T20 World Cup campaign
Dirty shrimp farms are punching a huge hole in the environment. A.I. could cut it in half
Shrimp produced with biofloc tech in Atarraya’s Shrimpbox could help meet the growing demand for seafood in a more sustainable way. Inside a humid warehouse in suburban Indianapolis, a company called Atarraya is using large metal containers and the latest technology to grow shrimp hundreds of miles from the ocean. At one end of the hangar-like building sit blue metal boxes that look similar to shipping containers. But instead of holding cargo for transport, they’re designed to grow Pacific whiteleg shrimp anywhere in the world, overseen by employees who don’t require specialized training.
BBC
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
BBC
Family home infested with 'sewage', flies and rats
Two children had to leave their home after a blocked drain left their garden covered with "raw sewage" and flies and rats infested their rooms. Their mother Yaneysi Brito said when it rains, water falls near the electricity sockets in their home in New Cross. Their neighbour reported similar concerns.
BBC
Health: 'My illness is so rare it doesn't have a name'
As a teenager, Debbie Schwartz felt humiliated as doctors said her illnesses were all in her head. "It was soul destroying," said the 47-year-old former teacher. "I felt hopeless, isolated and humiliated." Debbie has an illness so rare, experts have not been able to identify it - and she is...
BBC
Oakwood rollercoaster: Park's 'deep sadness' over injuries
A man remains in hospital after an incident at a Welsh theme park in which a witness said rollercoaster carriages appeared to be "loose". Dyfed-Powys Police said his injuries sustained on the Treetops ride at Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire are not believed to be life-threatening. Oakwood said it was...
mailplus.co.uk
Clean your mirrors with tea, blitz the microwave with vinegar... and ditch the Dyson!
AS THE cost of living spirals, employing a cleaner is more of a luxury than ever. Around my area, some people are cutting back on outside help and others have cut down on the hours their cleaner does to save money. Those who do all the chores themselves, meanwhile, are...
Comments / 0