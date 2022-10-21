Read full article on original website
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Why Chefs Have Loved Garum Since Ancient Times
The Roman fermented fish sauce is retaking the spotlight in restaurant kitchens.
msn.com
Barilla, "Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta," isn't made in Italy, suit claims
A lawsuit alleging that Barilla misleads customers into believing its pasta is made in Italy can move forward starting next month, a federal judge ruled this week. Two California residents, Jessica Prost of Los Angeles and Matthew Sinatro of San Francisco, claim that Barilla is falsely labeling some of its products because the Illinois-based company markets them as "Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta" despite producing most of the pasta in Iowa and New York using locally sourced ingredients. Specifically, the complaint accuses Barilla of false advertising, unjust enrichment and other violations.
Bobby Flay's Espresso Martini Is Turning Heads
The multi-hyphenated celebrity chef Bobby Flay has proven his range by serving up everything from Southwestern and French cuisine on his menus (per Flay's website) to featuring the flavors of South America and Japan at one of his newer restaurants Shark. Flay likens what he does to an "artist — approaching concepts that were speaking to [him] at that very moment." Pretty soon it was Italy calling, moving the restaurateur and Food Network host to open Amalfi by Bobby Flay in 2021, his "first ever Italian restaurant" (via People).
Latinx food creator shares popular and easy-to-make ceviche recipe
TikTok food creator Alejandra Tapia shares a white fish ceviche recipe for National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Dining review: Mutual appreciation at Happy Time Korean Restaurant
Happy Time Korean Restaurant was a surprise and not just because the food was so good and abundant. Rather, it was a rare experience to feel genuinely appreciated as a dining patron. Service at most of the restaurants visited for review has been consistently friendly and helpful. Yet, our server...
Three California Restaurants Rank Among 'Best Breakfast Restaurants' In U.S
You can find them all in this city.
Lifehacker
Learn New Old Recipes From This Free Collection of 12,000 Vintage Cookbooks
Today, cookbooks are a dime a dozen, with every celebrity chef—and celebrity-turned-home-chef—coming out with their own (usually accompanied by a line of kitchen-related products). But we only have to go back a generation or two to get to a time when cookbooks had an indispensable role in most American households—not only for display in kitchen, but used on a regular (if not daily) basis.
Cult of Mac
Up your cooking game with more than 70% off these Japanese chef’s knives
Design matters, and that doesn’t just apply to the phones you buy or the apps you depend on. The hand tools you regularly use can make or break your experience, and practically nothing exemplifies this more than your kitchen knives. A sharp knife may be intimidating, but it’s ultimately safer in the kitchen.
Middle-Aged, Desperate and Broke as a Joke: How Anthony Bourdain Became an Instant Sensation
For Anthony Bourdain, success came late in life — he was 43, ancient by celebrity standards — but when it did come it came suddenly and surely. One morning — it was April 12, 1999 — he woke up as he usually did, a man with no credit cards or health insurance, three months behind on the rent, nervous about years of unfiled taxes and assorted other overdue bills. And that same night he went to bed as the New Yorker writer whom everyone was talking about. His newsmaking article would beget a book contract and then the book, “Kitchen Confidential:...
Pasta company Barilla faces class action suit over 'misleading' label: 'Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta'
Barilla, the Italian-owned pasta company, has been hit with a class action complaint that says the brand misleads people into thinking its products are made in Italy.
Most Expensive Restaurants in America
How much should dinner cost? Obviously, that depends on the dinner, and on you. What kind of food do you like? How much disposable income do you have? Are we talking about a special occasion – a birthday or anniversary, say – or just fuel to get you through the evening? Is a beautiful dining […]
prestigeonline.com
What Makes Wagyu Beef So Expensive, And Is It Really Worth It?
What Makes Wagyu Beef So Expensive, And Is It Really Worth It?. The rich, buttery taste of wagyu beef — along with its high price tag which diners digest afterwards — has helped make this meat one of the world’s most revered and expensive delicacies. But as...
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Texas
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
