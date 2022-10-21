ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Vice Presidential Traffic, the Big Dark's Return, and Where the Hell Does Joe Kent Work???

Where did Joe Kent work last year? On official filing documents, the MAGA dork who is expected to win southwest Washington's 3rd Congressional District claimed he worked at some place called "American Enterprise Solutions," where he said he did some "5G conversion type of stuff." One problem: The Daily Beast couldn't find record of the company anywhere. His campaign spokesperson doubled down on the claim but failed to offer any explanation. Fraudulent filers face "up to a quarter-million dollars in fines and as many as five years in prison."
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Russia Rejects Brittney Griner's Appeal, Five States to Vote on Cannabis Legalization, I Wish I Could See the Partial Solar Eclipse :(

Devastating: A Russian court has denied American basketball player Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence on trumped up drug charges, reports NBC News. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called today's news a product of "another sham judicial proceeding." Griner will serve her sentence in a Russian penal colony as her chances of release will now likely fall to high-profile prison swap.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy