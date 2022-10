LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men's soccer team dropped a hard-fought 1-0 decision to No. 5 Stanford on Sunday afternoon at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The Bruins, who have now conceded one goal or fewer in nine consecutive games, dropped to 8-5-1, 3-3-1 with the result. The Cardinal improved to 9-1-4, 3-1-3.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO