Skeleton Craze Invades Manitou SpringsColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Mitchell Gulch Park gets makeover, guests invited to kickoffNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
CDOT hosts educational sessions on Colorado 83 roundabout projectHeather WillardColorado Springs, CO
Castle Rock moves forward on Brickyard rec centerMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
DougCo officials discuss growth, seek public comment about Parker RoadNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
WATCH: Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
WATCH: Update on fire burning near Pikes Peak International Raceway (1:50 p.m. 10/22) Mandatory evacuations were issued for an area south of PPIR. just after 1 p.m. 10/22. According to online court records, the charge for providing false residency information in connection to an election that Sen. Pete Lee was facing was dismissed on Friday.
Lake Pueblo State Park Canyon Loop
Distance2.57 mi Elev Gain276 ft My Time1 hr 1 min DifficultyEasy Closest TownPueblo Food NearbyGray’s Coors Tavern. The Canyon loop in Lake Pueblo State Park is an easier hike that is popular with hikers and mountain bikers. The loop has some lake views, mesa views, and takes you into a canyon. A nice hike that easier but still takes some skill because of some narrow hiking.
Tumbleweeds trap Fountain couple in their home
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday morning in Southern Colorado downed power lines and tree limbs. But for one couple living in Fountain, the wind brought out so many tumbleweeds, they can't even get out of their own driveway. "We couldn't even get out of here,...
Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning northeast of Woodland Park Sunday morning is under control and El Paso County personnel have assumed responsibly for the incident, according to the Woodland Park Police Department. Around 6 a.m. Sunday reports of a 3-5 acre fire came in near Rampart Range and Loy Creek Road. The post Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control appeared first on KRDO.
2 kayakers dead, child airlifted Sunday afternoon at Lake Pueblo
Two kayakers are dead, and a child airlifted Sunday afternoon after their kayaks capsized in Lake Pueblo
Evacuations lifted for wildland fire south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildland fire broke out Saturday afternoon in southern El Paso County. Residents near Pikes Peak International Speedway were ordered to evacuate at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Those evacuation orders were lifted just after 5 p.m. The fire, which was named the Sweetwater Fire,...
2 dead, 1 child injured after kayaks hit with wind, rough water on Lake Pueblo
Rangers at Lake Pueblo State Park are searching for an adult who went missing after three kayaks got caught up in high winds and rough waters Sunday, killing one adult and injuring a child.
Protect your plants: Freeze Warning issued for Denver metro area
DENVER — The growing season across much of Colorado could be ending with snow falling across the state's western mountains and a Freeze Warning issued for parts of the Front Range including the Denver metro area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Freeze Warning in effect from midnight...
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Sweetwater Fire human-caused, now 100% contained
Mandatory evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning about 75 acres south of Colorado Springs near Fountain.
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado
Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
Live on the Edge in this $4.1 Million Colorado Home
This home rocks. No, it literally rocks as this stunning Evergreen home has been built on boulders. The large boulders have been incorporated into the house to create an atmosphere like nothing you have ever seen before. The home exudes Colorado from every angle and it could be yours as...
Man dead following motorcycle crash on Colorado 50
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that a man was killed on Colorado 50 after being ejected from his motorcycle, Saturday night on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:16 p.m., CSP received reports of a fatal crash on Colorado 50 west of Pueblo. An investigation found that a 44-year-old motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on […]
Colorado braces for its first major snow system of the season
DENVER — The first significant snow event of the season will arrive in Colorado this weekend. The strong storm will bring snow to Colorado's mountains and higher elevations starting Saturday night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Saturday night into Monday morning, with gusts up to 50...
Power restored after wind causes outage in Douglas and El Paso counties
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — High winds caused power outages, broken poles and other damage in east Douglas County and northwest El Paso County Sunday morning. CORE Electric Cooperative first tweeted about high winds causing significant damage across their service territory around 8 a.m. Around 10 a.m., CORE reported...
Wildfire that forced evacuations in Colorado possibly caused by humans
The Sweetwater fire in unincorporated El Paso County is 75% contained, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. Saturday and had burned 346 acres near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, with flames reaching the north end of the parking lot behind the grandstands of the raceway. Authorities evacuated people living in that area, but by Saturday evening, residents were allowed to return to their homes. Deputies have said they believe the fire was human caused, possibly by people who were shooting at a firing range.
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
$700 million upgrade getting going to fix I-70 mountain bottleneck
Long known as a place where car trips get unbearable, one of the biggest bottlenecks along the Interstate 70 route in and out of the mountains is getting a two-thirds of a billion-dollar upgrade to a pinch point both east and westbound. "On the weekends I-70 gets all the way backed up to Genesee," said Lisa Marcolina who works at the antique store at the top of Floyd Hill. "It's very dangerous. I can't, I don't know, how people drive down it in the winter." The upgrade will come in stages. Starting in a few weeks will be the creation...
Denver named one of the most "rat infested" cities in the U.S.
According to a recent report by Orkin, the pest control company, Denver is one of the "rattiest" cities in the United States. "Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments," the report reads.
