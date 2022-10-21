ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monument, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

WATCH: Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs

WATCH: Update on fire burning near Pikes Peak International Raceway (1:50 p.m. 10/22) Mandatory evacuations were issued for an area south of PPIR. just after 1 p.m. 10/22. According to online court records, the charge for providing false residency information in connection to an election that Sen. Pete Lee was facing was dismissed on Friday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
fatmanlittletrail.com

Lake Pueblo State Park Canyon Loop

Distance2.57 mi Elev Gain276 ft My Time1 hr 1 min DifficultyEasy Closest TownPueblo Food NearbyGray’s Coors Tavern. The Canyon loop in Lake Pueblo State Park is an easier hike that is popular with hikers and mountain bikers. The loop has some lake views, mesa views, and takes you into a canyon. A nice hike that easier but still takes some skill because of some narrow hiking.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Tumbleweeds trap Fountain couple in their home

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday morning in Southern Colorado downed power lines and tree limbs. But for one couple living in Fountain, the wind brought out so many tumbleweeds, they can't even get out of their own driveway. "We couldn't even get out of here,...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning northeast of Woodland Park Sunday morning is under control and El Paso County personnel have assumed responsibly for the incident, according to the Woodland Park Police Department. Around 6 a.m. Sunday reports of a 3-5 acre fire came in near Rampart Range and Loy Creek Road. The post Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
9NEWS

Protect your plants: Freeze Warning issued for Denver metro area

DENVER — The growing season across much of Colorado could be ending with snow falling across the state's western mountains and a Freeze Warning issued for parts of the Front Range including the Denver metro area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Freeze Warning in effect from midnight...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain

Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
FORT COLLINS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado

Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
DIVIDE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Live on the Edge in this $4.1 Million Colorado Home

This home rocks. No, it literally rocks as this stunning Evergreen home has been built on boulders. The large boulders have been incorporated into the house to create an atmosphere like nothing you have ever seen before. The home exudes Colorado from every angle and it could be yours as...
EVERGREEN, CO
KXRM

Man dead following motorcycle crash on Colorado 50

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that a man was killed on Colorado 50 after being ejected from his motorcycle, Saturday night on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:16 p.m., CSP received reports of a fatal crash on Colorado 50 west of Pueblo. An investigation found that a 44-year-old motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on […]
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Colorado braces for its first major snow system of the season

DENVER — The first significant snow event of the season will arrive in Colorado this weekend. The strong storm will bring snow to Colorado's mountains and higher elevations starting Saturday night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Saturday night into Monday morning, with gusts up to 50...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire that forced evacuations in Colorado possibly caused by humans

The Sweetwater fire in unincorporated El Paso County is 75% contained, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. Saturday and had burned 346 acres near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, with flames reaching the north end of the parking lot behind the grandstands of the raceway. Authorities evacuated people living in that area, but by Saturday evening, residents were allowed to return to their homes. Deputies have said they believe the fire was human caused, possibly by people who were shooting at a firing range.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

$700 million upgrade getting going to fix I-70 mountain bottleneck

Long known as a place where car trips get unbearable, one of the biggest bottlenecks along the Interstate 70 route in and out of the mountains is getting a two-thirds of a billion-dollar upgrade to a pinch point both east and westbound. "On the weekends I-70 gets all the way backed up to Genesee," said Lisa Marcolina who works at the antique store at the top of Floyd Hill. "It's very dangerous. I can't, I don't know, how people drive down it in the winter." The upgrade will come in stages. Starting in a few weeks will be the creation...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy