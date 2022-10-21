Many people are puzzled about grains (think rice, breads, and cereals), especially with the conflicting media reports about their pros and cons. But the truth of the matter is, not all grains are created equal: It is important to choose the right ones. Whole grains offer various health benefits, while refined grains are stripped of valuable bran and germ, along with key nutrients such as B vitamins, iron, and fibre. While some nutrients are added back to refined grains, they still do not measure up nutritionally, which is especially important for people living with diabetes.

