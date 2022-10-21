ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

OutThere Colorado

VOTE NOW: Colorado search and rescue team nominated for national award

The El Paso County Search and Rescue team was given special recognition on Friday when they were selected as one of the finalists in the Land Rover Defender Service Awards. The program recognizes five finalist groups from the U.S. and Canada for exemplary community service in each of five categories including animal welfare, veterans outreach, environmentalism and conservation, community services, and search and rescue.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Two dead in kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after a kayaking incident at Lake Pueblo Sunday afternoon. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say three kayaks, each with an adult and child, swamped because of the strong wind and waves along the north shore. One adult was initially found dead and a...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man dead following motorcycle crash on Colorado 50

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that a man was killed on Colorado 50 after being ejected from his motorcycle, Saturday night on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:16 p.m., CSP received reports of a fatal crash on Colorado 50 west of Pueblo. An investigation found that a 44-year-old motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado

Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
DIVIDE, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs

WATCH: Update on fire burning near Pikes Peak International Raceway (1:50 p.m. 10/22) Mandatory evacuations were issued for an area south of PPIR. just after 1 p.m. 10/22. According to online court records, the charge for providing false residency information in connection to an election that Sen. Pete Lee was facing was dismissed on Friday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning northeast of Woodland Park Sunday morning is under control and El Paso County personnel have assumed responsibly for the incident, according to the Woodland Park Police Department. Around 6 a.m. Sunday reports of a 3-5 acre fire came in near Rampart Range and Loy Creek Road. The post Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire that forced evacuations in Colorado possibly caused by humans

The Sweetwater fire in unincorporated El Paso County is 75% contained, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. Saturday and had burned 346 acres near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, with flames reaching the north end of the parking lot behind the grandstands of the raceway. Authorities evacuated people living in that area, but by Saturday evening, residents were allowed to return to their homes. Deputies have said they believe the fire was human caused, possibly by people who were shooting at a firing range.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday. As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Another coffee chain brews up expansion plans for Colorado Springs

A small Arkansas-based coffee chain has its sights set on expanding to Colorado Springs, and its arrival would mean the demolition of a handful of existing buildings. 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee, founded in 2017 and based in Rogers, Ark., has submitted proposals to city officials showing plans to open at least three area locations: 1930 E. Platte Ave. in the central part of town; 410 S. 26th St. on the west side; and 3806 Maizeland Road in eastern Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

31 new citizens call Colorado home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- More than two dozen people, including several Fort Carson soldiers, became U.S. citizens today in Colorado Springs. It was a long-awaited celebration for the 31 people who received citizenship Friday at Pikes Peak Library District’s Library 21c. And after serving our country for many years,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Motorcyclist dies in crash on MLK Bypass Saturday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the MLK Bypass Saturday evening. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the MLK Bypass, where the roadway transitions to E. Fountain Blvd. The motorcyclist died on scene. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Obituary – Alice Jean Fetty

Alice (Jean) Fetty was born in Colorado Springs to Henry Arthur Hammer and Ella (Virginia) Hammer (Baker) October 27, 1942. At the age of 79, Jean died peacefully in her home after a long and brave battle with dementia. Jean was known by everyone to be an avid doll collector,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs to celebrate 60 years with Sister City

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs will celebrate 60 years of partnership with its sister city in Japan, Fujiyoshida. The celebration will take place Monday, Oct. 24 at America the Beautiful Park, and will feature a tree planting to commemorate six decades as a sister city. Mayor Horiuchi planted a tree in Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD says boy at fault for crash near high school

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) provided an update on the crash near Doherty High School that occurred on Thursday, October 20. According to CSPD, on Thursday, around 1:30 p.m., a boy from Doherty High School was hit by a truck while crossing Barnes Road from Doherty High School. The boy was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

